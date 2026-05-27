Women’s Financial Planning Specialist Marilyn Suey Spoke at Women’s Leadership Forum Sponsored by CalCPA

When you understand where you stand and where you’re going, you can let go of outdated roles, take calculated risks, and move toward opportunities that generate greater impact and fulfillment.” — Marilyn Suey

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marilyn Suey , Founder and CEO of Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, recently spoke at Elevate: Women’s Leadership Forum 2026, an event hosted by CalCPA.“Major career transitions, whether launching a firm or stepping into a new role, require more than confidence. They require a financial plan that gives you the freedom to make bold decisions without compromising your long-term security,” said Suey, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Accredited Investment Fiduciary, Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor“Financial planning isn’t just about managing assets. It’s about aligning your resources with the life and career you actually want. The most effective leaders treat their financial strategy as a roadmap for intentional change,” she said.“The right financial plan creates options. When you understand where you stand and where you’re going, you can let go of outdated roles, take calculated risks, and move toward opportunities that generate greater impact and fulfillment,” she said.About the ForumAs careers evolve, many professionals reach inflection points that call for bold change—launching a firm, shifting departments, moving from consulting into an internal leadership role, or transitioning from public accounting to industry. These moments of transformation require more than technical skill; they demand clarity around strengths, priorities, and where one can create the greatest impact.This session explored how leaders can intentionally align their work with their highest-value contributions while navigating significant career pivots. Through real-world transition examples—such as starting an independent practice, moving into a startup CFO role, or stepping into a new firm, department, or industry—participants examined how to let go of work that no longer fits, delegate effectively, and step into roles that better reflect their capabilities and ambitions.Attendees left with a practical framework for identifying where they do their best work, managing change with confidence, and creating space for strategic leadership—whether they are redefining their current role or preparing for a bold next chapter.About Marilyn SueyMarilyn is the Founder and CEO of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors and is a nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Wealth Manager who you may have seen in NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX network affiliates and Yahoo News, Wall Street Journal’s Market Watch, Wall Street Select and others. Marilyn and her team at The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors have been showing business owners, health care professionals, and executives how to accumulate, preserve, and pass on their wealth for over 20 years.As an experienced wealth manager and a private investor, Marilyn has a deep passion for supporting her clients. Her passion to understand her clients’ goals, dreams and intentions sets the foundation to DGWA’s integrated wealth management approach. She has developed The Prosperity Planning Process that includes strategies for Wealth Accumulation, Wealth Preservation and planning for your ideal retirement lifestyle. She works closely with a select network of professionals such as estate planning attorneys, divorce lawyers, CPAs, mortgage advisors, and property and casualty advisors to offer full support to clients. Leveraging her deep industry knowledge, wealth management strategies, and her purpose and passion to serve, Marilyn supports her clients’ journey at every stage of life.Marilyn’s specialization lies in the cross-section of general management/leadership, finance, and marketing. She has held senior executive roles in the technology industry, including several start-up companies; one that achieved public company status; and another that was acquired by an international telecommunications company. Her 30 years of corporate experience have provided her the management insight to be an advisor to her clients and their families.Marilyn is a life-long learner; She is a graduate of UC Berkeley with a degree in Applied Math and Economics and has an MBA from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. In addition to being a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERprofessional, she has also earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciaryand Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisorand Certified Exit Planning Advisor designations. She resides in Danville, California with her family.In 2015, Marilyn established the Savvy Women Community on the premise that women needed to come together to support, not only the advancement of their careers, but also to enrich each other’s lives, families, financial matters and the causes they care deeply about. Marilyn’s book,36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women – Taking Control of Your Work, Your Wealth and Your Worth and Your Well-being, forms the founding principles of the Savvy Women Community. Savvy Women are life-long learners as they build confidence and competence. In 2018, Marilyn started offering women-centric seminars to equip all women as they navigate their careers, transition to their 2nd Acts, manage major life changes.In February 2020, Marilyn launched her Virtual Masterclass series where she shares real-life stories of how setting goals and committing to taking action help achieve your desired lifestyle and financial goals. In her Masterclass, Marilyn shared insights into The Diamond Group’s integrated financial approach helping you focus and stay on course toward financial independence.In March 2020, Marilyn launched ASK Marilyn – your virtual source for timely insights, perspectives, and observations on the markets, economy, and community.In March 2026, ASK Marilyn has naturally evolved and started producing relevant blogcasts or short videos that offer solutions and answers to impactful questions when it comes to Medicare, retirement accounts, lifestyle and longevity planning, career transitions, financial literacy, and navigating the many life moments that shape our future.She has authored numerous books including Retire Abundantly and 36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women. Marilyn is a featured guest contributor to the wealth-building book, Build Wealth Like A Shark which became a number one bestseller on Amazon in four categories and in three countries. As well as The Serving Leader with 5 Powerful Actions that will Transform Your Team, Your Business and Your Community.MEMBERSHIPS AND AFFILIATIONS-Member, Financial Planning Association and Northern California Planned Giving Council-Board Member, Senior Services Northern California Foundation, affiliated with Northern California Presbyterian Homes and Services-Board Member, Sequioa Living and Services-President, Blackhawk Country Club, Danville, CA, 2024 and 2025.Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification mark CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERand CFP(with plaque design) in the United States, which it authorizes use of individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

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