VILLARREAL HOUSTON ACADEMY INVITED TO PRESTIGIOUS MADRID FOOTBALL CUP IN SPAIN

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston-Based Academy to Compete Against Some of the Biggest Clubs in World Football Including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, PSG, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and MoreVillarreal Houston Academy proudly announces that its 14U Boys Academy team has officially been invited to participate in the internationally recognized Madrid Football Cup U-14 2026, one of the top youth football tournaments in the world. The tournament will take place in Madrid, Spain from September 17–20, 2026.The Madrid Football Cup is regarded as one of the premier international showcases for elite youth football talent, bringing together world-renowned professional academies and top clubs from across the globe. Confirmed participants for the 2026 edition include football giants such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, FC Porto, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Arsenal FC, Newcastle United, Inter Milan, and many more internationally recognized organizations.For Villarreal Houston Academy, this invitation represents a historic milestone and a major statement about the growth and reputation of the academy on the international stage.“The inclusion of Villarreal Houston Academy in an event of this magnitude speaks for itself,” said Cesar Coronel, President of Villarreal Houston Academy. “To be invited alongside some of the biggest academies and professional clubs in world football reflects the work, culture, and development environment we have built here in Houston. Our focus has always been player development, international exposure, and creating meaningful opportunities for our athletes.”The Madrid Football Cup has become internationally respected for featuring elite-level youth competition and showcasing future professional players from around the world. Spain’s youth football environment continues to be recognized globally as one of the top destinations for player development and elite academy competition.Villarreal Houston Academy’s participation further reinforces the academy’s growing international presence through its partnerships and pathways with clubs and organizations in Spain, Argentina, and Mexico. Over the last several years, the academy has continued expanding opportunities for players through international tournaments, training experiences abroad, professional academy collaborations, and advanced player development programs.The academy believes that opportunities such as the Madrid Football Cup are the direct result of a long-term commitment to development over short-term success.“Our culture of development does not go unnoticed,” added Coronel. “This invitation is not only recognition for our players and coaches, but for the entire Villarreal Houston community. We are proud to represent Houston and provide our players with experiences that very few youth clubs in the country can offer.”Players participating in the tournament will have the opportunity to:Compete against elite international academiesExperience professional-level football environmentsGain international exposureBuild cultural and life experiences through travelRepresent Houston on one of youth football’s biggest stagesAs Villarreal Houston Academy continues to grow both locally and internationally, invitations to elite events such as the Madrid Football Cup further position the academy among the emerging international youth development programs in North America.For more information about Villarreal Houston Academy, visit:Villarreal Houston AcademyFor more information about the Madrid Football Cup:Madrid Football Cup U-14 2026

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