NEWS RELEASE: Governor Green Highlights Hurricane Preparedness for 2026 Seas

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KE‘ENA HO‘OMALU PŌULIA O HAWAI‘I

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

GOVERNOR GREEN HIGHLIGHTS HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS

FOR 2026 SEASON

2026-006

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green joined the National Weather Service, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) and county emergency management leaders today to present the 2026 Hurricane Weather Outlook. All encourage residents, communities and partners across Hawaiʻi to prepare before a storm threatens the state.

During the event at the state Capitol, Governor Green also proclaimed May as Hurricane Awareness and Preparedness Month, reinforcing the importance of readiness ahead of hurricane season.

Speakers emphasized that preparedness starts before an emergency and requires coordination at every level — from individuals and families to neighborhoods, counties, the state and federal partners. Officials shared information on the 2026 hurricane outlook, actions residents should take now and the resources available to support public safety and emergency communications across Hawaiʻi. John Bravender, warning coordination meteorologist for the NOAA National Weather Service Honolulu Forecast Office, provided this year’s hurricane outlook and discussed the importance of monitoring forecasts, understanding local risks and taking timely protective action when watches or warnings are issued.

“As we enter hurricane season, we are reminding everyone in Hawaiʻi that preparedness saves lives,” said Governor Josh Green. “Our administration is committed to a unified, statewide approach that brings together county, state and federal agencies to protect our communities. When we prepare early and work in coordination, we strengthen resilience across Hawaiʻi.”

Major General Stephen F. Logan, Director of HIEMA, said the annual outlook is a reminder that preparedness is a shared responsibility and that the Hawaiʻi DOD is always prepared to take early action to help reduce risk when severe weather threatens the islands.

“The Hawaiʻi National Guard is an integral part of the state’s emergency response framework, and we are prepared to support our partners whenever called upon,” Logan said. “Through strong coordination, disciplined planning and a shared commitment to public safety, we help ensure Hawaiʻi is ready to respond decisively and recover quickly from hurricane impacts.”

James Barros, Administrator of HIEMA, encouraged residents to review their emergency plans, build or refresh disaster supply kits and stay informed through trusted, official sources throughout hurricane season.

“No single agency prepares for hurricane season alone. Effective emergency management depends on trusted partnerships, coordinated planning and clear public communication. HIEMA is focused on bringing those pieces together so that communities across Hawaiʻi are better prepared before a storm and better supported if one occurs,” Barros said.

County emergency management leaders from Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island also highlighted ongoing coordination efforts and the importance of community-level preparedness, getting information to the public, as well as response planning.

Officials encouraged the public to take simple but important preparedness steps now, including:

Make or update an emergency plan for your household

Build or restock a disaster supply kit

Know evacuation routes and shelter information for your area

Sign up for local emergency alerts and notifications

Monitor official forecasts and guidance throughout hurricane season

For preparedness information, residents are encouraged to follow guidance from HIEMA, county emergency management agencies and the National Weather Service.

Photo link: Images from Hurricane Awareness Press Conference

Information on hurricanes: https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/hurricane/

Information on county alerts: https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready/

Information on NWS: https://www.weather.gov/

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