All Aboard ABA Opens in Sugar Land, Offering Houston-Area Families a Faster Path to Autism Therapy

New ABA clinic delivers same-week intake for children ages 2 to 10 in Fort Bend County

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Aboard ABA has opened its doors at 17101 West Grand Parkway South in Sugar Land, making it one of the only Applied Behavior Analysis clinics in Fort Bend County to offer same-week intake for children ages 2 through 10.The clinic is now enrolling new families and accepts most major insurance plans. Every family that contacts All Aboard ABA receives priority scheduling, a dedicated care coordinator, and direct access to the clinical team from the first call. The clinic's Fast-Start model is built around one core commitment: getting started should be fast, clear, and personal."Families in Sugar Land and across Fort Bend County have been navigating long waitlists to get their children into ABA therapy. We built this clinic so that the moment a parent reaches out, progress has already started. Not standing still." -- Terrell Samuels , Executive Officer, All Aboard ABAFort Bend County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Texas, yet access to pediatric autism therapy has not kept pace with that growth. Families in Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford, and Richmond have routinely faced waitlists of several months or longer at existing providers. All Aboard ABA was built specifically to address that gap, with a location and intake process designed for the families who live in and around the Grand Parkway corridor.ABA therapy at All Aboard ABA is BCBA-supervised and structured around each child's individual goals. Services include Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, communication and speech support, behavior regulation and safety skills, daily living and independence skills, social skills programs, and built-in parent coaching. Every treatment plan is developed with the full family in mind, not just the child receiving services.Parent coaching is integrated into treatment from the first session. Rather than limiting progress to the hours a child spends in the clinic, All Aboard ABA equips parents with specific strategies they can apply at home, ensuring that therapeutic gains extend into daily routines, mealtimes, school transitions, and family life.New families can expect a response from the intake team within 24 hours of reaching out, followed by a brief introductory call to confirm fit, and a scheduled start date. The clinic accepts most major insurance plans, including commercial plans and Texas Medicaid. Dedicated intake support is provided throughout the enrollment process.All Aboard ABA is currently enrolling Founding Families. Enrollment is limited and spots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.Families interested in scheduling a free intake call can visit allaboardaba.net or call (832) 451-6375.About All Aboard ABAAll Aboard ABA is an autism therapy clinic in Sugar Land, Texas, providing BCBA-supervised Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for children ages 2 to 10. The clinic accepts most major insurance plans and offers same-week intake for new families. Services include ABA therapy, communication support, behavior and safety skills, daily living skills, social skills programs, and parent coaching. All Aboard ABA is located at 17101 West Grand Parkway South, Sugar Land, TX 77479.

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