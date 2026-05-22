'Shared Horizon' Launches as the 2026 Theme for the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival, Sept. 17-20

2026 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Poster Ducking Grateful hot air balloon created by Billy Billy Balloons is owned by pilot Scott Vesely.

The 2026 theme celebrates the shared wonder, connection, and community traditions that have defined North Texas ballooning for more than four decades.

Shared Horizon is about more than balloons. It reflects the way this festival brings people together — pilots sharing the sky, families creating lasting memories, alongside an engaged community.” — Jo Via, Executive Director, Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival announced this year’s theme: Shared Horizon. The artwork celebrates the shared wonder of ballooning that has defined North Texas for more than four decades. It reflects the way pilots and spectators all look to the same sky as colorful hot air balloons bring Oak Point Park to life, capturing the moment and creating a sense of connection that stretches across the entire horizon.“Shared Horizon is about more than balloons,” said Jo Via, Festival Director. “It reflects the way this festival brings people together — pilots sharing the sky, families creating lasting memories, alongside an engaged community. This year’s artwork captures that spirit beautifully.”The 2026 theme and design features sponsor balloons and special shapes, with a sunrise horizon that has become a festival signature.“Each balloon showcases its unique design and shape and acknowledges the aviation expertise and commitment of the pilots and crew who support all balloon activities with safety as a major factor for all.” said Amy Leone, Balloon Operations Director.The H E B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival will take place September 17–20, 2026 at Red Tail Pavilion / Oak Point Park. The four day celebration features:• Hot Air Balloons and Tethered Rides• Live Music and Entertainment• Food Vendors and Local Artisans• Kids’ Activities and Inflatable Rides• RE/MAX of Texas Skydiving Exhibitions• Spectacular Fireworks ShowThe festival draws over 100,000 attendees annually and is one of the largest and longest running balloon events in Texas. A portion of the proceeds support local nonprofit organizations, volunteer programs, and community partnerships.This Fall, families are invited to experience their own Shared Horizon. Learn about ballooning, make memories, dance to live music, and watch fireworks light up the Texas sky as the community comes together to celebrate this family-friendly event.For more information and festival updates, visit www.planoballoonfest.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram

H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival in Plano, Texas

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