Carrera Por La Paz, (Race For Peace) Returns to Little Village on May 30, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Community Event Unites Residents, Sponsors, and Local Organizations in Support of Peace and Opportunity

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Little Village community will once again come together for the annual Carrera Por La Paz, (Race For Peace) on Saturday, May 30, 2026, bringing together residents, runners, families, community organizations, and local businesses in a powerful movement dedicated to peace, opportunity, and neighborhood investment.Organized by the Little Village Rotary Club, Carrera Por La Paz, (Race For Peace) has become more than a 5K run/walk — it is a growing community tradition focused on reducing violence by supporting youth programs, mentorship initiatives, educational opportunities, and local outreach efforts throughout Chicago neighborhoods.This year’s event has generated tremendous momentum. The 2026 event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors and donors committed to strengthening the Little Village community and investing in long-term solutions for peace and opportunity."At Sigma, we are proud to support Carrera for Paz each year as a meaningful way to give back. Through La Chona, we remain committed to promoting unity, creating positive impact, and investing in the future of our youth.", say Luis Padilla, Director of Sales.,Sponsors include:LA CHONAIllinois Hispanic Chamber of CommerceLittle Village Chamber of CommerceWintrust Bank – Little VillageMi Tierra RestaurantEl ValorTropical OpticalComplete Coverage InsuranceLawndale TruckingCarlos Theatre ProductionsNuevo Leon RestaurantDot PressOsito’s TapUltra MobileElectrolitRamiro LozanoLopez IndustriesNLN DepotPepsiCo“Carrera Por La Paz , the Race for Peace, represents the pride, strength, and resilience of our community,” said Len Dominguez. “Every sponsor, donor, volunteer, and participant helps create opportunities for young people and supports programs that make a lasting impact.”Funds raised through the event will benefit organizations and initiatives including:TA98 Job Training ProgramChicago Youth Boxing Club (CYBC)True Value Boys and Girls ClubYollocalli Arts ReachBrighton Park Neighborhood CouncilSmall Business Award Recipient: Mole VillageParticipants of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to attend. The event will include a competitive 5K run, community walk, family-friendly activities, music, local vendors, official race shirts, finisher medals, and cash prizes for top runners.Community members are encouraged to register, volunteer, or become involved in supporting the event.For more information, registration, or sponsorship opportunities, visit:As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Little Village Rotary Club ensures that funds raised go directly toward programs making a measurable difference in the community.Media Contact:Eileen Sweeney Eileen@humankindpartnership.comLen Dominguez, Race Director773-580-8053contact@lvrcraceforpeace.comLittle Village Rotary Club of ChicagoTrue Value Boys and Girls ClubBoard of ManagersV: 773-580-8053E: educate808@gmail.com

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