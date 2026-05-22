Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and requested a stay pending appeal to ensure that Senate Bill 4 (“SB 4”) is fully in effect.

While individuals sued to stop the enforcement of some provisions of SB 4, the law’s prohibitions criminalizing illegal entry remain fully in effect. Attorney General Paxton’s appeal now seeks to uphold the remaining portions of SB 4.

“I am appealing to fully uphold SB 4 and protect Texas's sovereignty,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under Texas law, SB 4 criminalizes illegal entry and that portion of the law remains fully in effect. My appeal seeks to ensure that the prohibitions on illegal reentry can also be enforced. Texas has the right to defend its border. I will never stop fighting for that right.”

To read the motion filed, click here.