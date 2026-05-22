Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,579 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Files Appeal to Ensure SB 4 is Ful­ly Enforced

Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and requested a stay pending appeal to ensure that Senate Bill 4 (“SB 4”) is fully in effect.  

While individuals sued to stop the enforcement of some provisions of SB 4, the law’s prohibitions criminalizing illegal entry remain fully in effect. Attorney General Paxton’s appeal now seeks to uphold the remaining portions of SB 4. 

“I am appealing to fully uphold SB 4 and protect Texas's sovereignty,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under Texas law, SB 4 criminalizes illegal entry and that portion of the law remains fully in effect. My appeal seeks to ensure that the prohibitions on illegal reentry can also be enforced. Texas has the right to defend its border. I will never stop fighting for that right.” 

To read the motion filed, click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Files Appeal to Ensure SB 4 is Ful­ly Enforced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.