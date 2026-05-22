Creekmur Wealth Advisors included on USA TODAY’s Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 List

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Creekmur Wealth Advisors earned the #20 ranking nationally, while ranking #3 in the State of Illinois.

Achievements like this are never the result of one individual. This recognition reflects the dedication, talent, and commitment of our entire team as we continue serving our clients with excellence.” — John Creekmur, Founder and President of Creekmur Wealth Advisors

MORTON, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creekmur Asset Management Named to USA Today’s Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2026

We’re proud to share some exciting news! Creekmur Asset Management LLC, doing business as Creekmur Wealth Advisors and headquartered in Morton, Illinois, has been named to the USA TODAY list of the Best Financial Advisory Firms of 2026. Creekmur Wealth Advisors earned the #20 ranking nationally, while ranking #3 in the State of Illinois.

This prestigious recognition is presented annually by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., a globally recognized leader in statistics, market research, and industry rankings. The 2026 awards were announced on April 15, 2026, and are featured on USA TODAY’s website.

The Best Financial Advisory Firms ranking highlights the top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms across the United States and is based on two key factors:

Industry and Client Recommendations

Recommendations were gathered through an independent survey of more than 30,000 individuals, including clients, financial advisors, and industry professionals. Participants were asked to identify the RIA firms they believe stand out for excellence, service, and trust.

Assets Under Management (AUM) Growth

Statista also evaluated both short-term (12-month) and long-term (5-year) AUM growth using publicly available data as of January 2026.

Statista is known worldwide for publishing respected industry rankings and company analyses in partnership with leading media organizations. Its research is powered by Statista.com, one of the world’s premier business intelligence and data platforms.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms list for the second consecutive year,” said John Creekmur, Founder and President of Creekmur Wealth Advisors.

“Achievements like this are never the result of one individual. This recognition reflects the dedication, talent, and commitment of our entire team as we continue serving our clients with excellence every day.”

Important Disclosures

Third-party rankings, ratings, and recognitions are not indicative of future investment success and do not guarantee that any client or prospective client will experience higher performance or better results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement by any client and are not representative of any one client’s experience.

USA TODAY’s Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025 and 2026 rankings were created in collaboration with USA TODAY and evaluated/tabulated by Statista. The rankings were based on independent surveys of clients, industry experts, and financial advisors, together with analysis of publicly available SEC/IAPD assets-under-management data. The 2026 ranking was calculated with AUM data through January 2026. Self-recommendations were prohibited. No fee was paid to be considered for or receive the ranking. A licensing fee was paid after the award for use of the logo and related promotional materials. Additional methodology information is available Here.

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