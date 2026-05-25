ProAct Safety CEO to Present at ASSP’s Safety 2026 Annual Conference in California

Shawn Galloway to discuss improvements possible through embracing challenging voices.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced that CEO Shawn M. Galloway has been selected to present at the prestigious American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Safety 2026 conference. The event will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center and will feature more than 200 educational sessions.Session #5003 Monday, June 15 (9:45-10:45am)Shape Better Safety Decisions with Dissenting ViewsSmarter decisions can stem from valuing dissenting viewpoints - challenging voices that reveal hidden risks and spark innovation. This session highlights lessons from popular and lesser-known historical approaches, and real case study examples, demonstrating how embracing dissent fosters trust, prevents errors, and promotes growth. Learn practical ways to build a culture where even unexpected voices count for safer, smarter decisions.For more details about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn Galloway, CEO of ProAct Safety, is an expert in safety excellence. With almost thirty years of experience, he is a highly sought-after advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness. Shawn has become a trusted partner to leading organizations worldwide across various industries. He is the most prolific contributor in his field, having authored over 500 articles and several bestselling books. He also launched the world’s first safety podcast, Safety Culture Excellence, with now over 900 episodes. As a recognized authority in safety, Shawn has received awards such as being named among the Top 50 People Who Most Influence EHS and a Top 10 Speaker, among others.He is a regular guest on Bloomberg, Fox News, The Daily Mail, Dubai One, U.S. News & World Report, Sirius Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and leading safety magazines and podcasts. Shawn also serves as a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, Forbes Business Council, and Fast Company Executive Board, enabling his influence to shape safety thinking and strategy at the executive level. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

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