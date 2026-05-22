Jiménez Hosts Walk for Peace on Memorial Day Weekend

CHICAGO – State Rep. Lilian Jiménez, D-Chicago, is joining the Alliance of Local Street Organizations (ALSO) and the 26th Ward Office of Alderperson Jessie Fuentes to celebrate the organization’s 31st Annual Walk for Peace & Cookout in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will bring together residents, community organizations, youth advocates and local leaders to promote peace, strengthen community connections and create positive opportunities for young people.

“Creating safe and supportive spaces for our young people is essential to building stronger communities,” said Jiménez. “This event is about bringing neighbors together to stand against violence, uplift one another and ensure our youth have opportunities to stay engaged and connected to positive resources and mentorship. We invite families and community members of all ages to join us for this walk and celebration of unity, peace and hope.”

The walk will begin at 1 p.m. at the intersection of West Division Street and North California Avenue and conclude at the Humboldt Park Boathouse. Following the walk, attendees can participate in a community cookout and family-friendly activities including free food, music, games, face painting, performances by local artists and youth-centered engagement opportunities.

The event aims to encourage community involvement, foster positive relationships and provide a welcoming environment where young people and families can come together in support of peace and nonviolence.

WHO:

State Rep. Lilian Jiménez & District Staff

26th Ward Alderperson Jessie Fuentes & District Staff

ALSO

WHEN:

Saturday, May 23rd

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE:

Starting at: West Division St & North California Ave

Ending at: Humboldt Park Boathouse (1301 N Humboldt Dr, Chicago, IL 60622)

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