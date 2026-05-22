Ortíz Bill Increasing Tuition Assistance to Community College Students Passes Senate Vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A measure championed by state Rep. Aarón Ortíz, D-Chicago, which would expand state tuition assistance for community college students passed out of the Senate on Thursday.

“As a college counselor in my Back of the Yards neighborhood, I saw too many bright students forgo college, because the cost, even for community college, was far too high”; Ortíz said. “We continue to correct that with this legislation, and I am thankful to the Senate for joining us in this effort. While the cost of community and university tuition remains higher than ever before, expanding the state’s capacity to fund these institutions is a surefire way to give every Illinois young person the opportunity to pursue their passion.”

Ortíz’s House Bill 5135 removes the maximum reimbursement rate per credit hour for community colleges, allowing for more tuition assistance to flow to in-state adult learners pursuing their education.

Currently, state adult education fund rules unnecessarily reflect federal requirements found in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and other regulations. Ortíz’s plan would remove the state from this self-imposed restriction, providing greater flexibility to prioritize adult learner funding.

House Bill 5135 passed out of the Senate on May 21, and will head to the Governor for final approval.