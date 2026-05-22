Avelar Backs Measure Expanding Mental Health Services to Medical Examiners and Coroners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Understanding the difficult nature of their work, state Rep. Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, D-Romeoville, passed a measure to expand insurance coverage for mental health counseling services for medical examiners and coroners.

“Our first responders face traumatic and emotionally demanding situations every day, and they deserve access to mental health care without unnecessary barriers,” said Avelar. “By expanding this coverage to include medical examiners, coroners, and their deputies, we are recognizing the vital work they do for our first responders and communities.”

Currently, municipalities and counties that oversee employee health insurance coverage must provide mental health counseling to first responders – such as firefighters and police officers – without a deductible, co-insurance, copayment or other cost-sharing requirement. The Avelar- backed Senate Bill 2770 expands the definition of "first responder" to include medical examiners and coroners, as well as their deputies.

“This legislation is a step in the right direction to further protecting our communities and the people who protect and save us,” said Avelar. “We need to ensure that those treating our first responders also get the mental healthcare they need to help them continue their essential work with the support and dignity they deserve.”

Senate Bill 2770 passed with bipartisan support out of the House on Thursday and awaits final approval by the governor.