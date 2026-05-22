Avelar-Backed Legislation Protects Travelers from Online Hotel Booking Scams

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, D-Romeoville, is delivering new financial safeguards for families seeking affordable travel options by advancing legislation cracking down on fraudulent online hotel booking sites that withhold critical information from shoppers.

“Many times, I have seen listings that show a discounted hotel room price that is actually false or no longer available and have even caused issues when booking and checking in,” said Avelar. “Many Illinoisans go through this everyday and as the highest vacation season approaches us, we want hardworking people and families to feel secure when booking.”

As families struggle with rising costs, those looking to travel over the summer season are increasingly turning to discount hotel sites promising deals. However, big tech companies are steering shoppers to partner sites that can contain misleading rates, withhold competitor options, and potentially even offer rooms that are not available. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, these sites generate ad revenue for tech companies, but actually contribute to rising hotel costs across the industry.

The Avelar-backed Senate Bill 2013 creates the Stop Online Booking Scams Act, which brings new transparency to these unaffiliated sites. Third-party booking platforms will now clearly disclose that they are not affiliated with the hotels they are offering bookings for, empowering shoppers to verify rates and seek out alternatives.

“When costs are high, families deserve transparency to make every dollar count,” said Avelar. “This legislation helps ensure travelers are getting the most honest, transparent information and fair prices when booking a hotel stay. By cracking down on deceptive online booking practices, we’re putting consumers first and bringing greater accountability to the marketplace.”

The bill has been approved by both chambers and now goes to the governor’s desk for final approval.