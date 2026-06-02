D&Y Integrated Psychiatry Launches New Website to Expand Access to Telehealth Psychiatry Across California

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California telehealth psychiatry practice unveils enhanced digital platform featuring adult ADHD evaluations, and evidence-based psychiatric care for adults

Our goal was to create a website that reflects the same clarity and structure that patients experience during their appointments,” — Denis Grigorov, PMHNP-BC, founder of D&Y Integrated Psychiatry

MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D&Y Integrated Psychiatry, Professional Nursing Corp has officially launched its new website, designed to improve access to evidence-based telehealth psychiatry for adults throughout California. The enhanced digital platform provides streamlined access to psychiatric evaluations, medication management, adult ADHD assessments, and ongoing psychiatric care for individuals seeking clear, structured, and clinically grounded treatment.Founded by Denis Grigorov, PMHNP-BC, D&Y Integrated Psychiatry delivers outpatient telehealth psychiatric care focused on helping adults gain a clear understanding of their symptoms and to improve their day-to-day functioning through thoughtful, diagnosis-first treatment planning. The practice serves adults across California through secure telehealth appointments.The new website, https://dyintegratedpsychiatry.com , was developed to create a more accessible and informative experience for individuals seeking mental health care in California. Patients can now more easily learn about available services, understand the practice's treatment philosophy, verify insurance participation, and request appointments online.“Our goal was to create a website that reflects the same clarity and structure that patients experience during their appointments,” said Denis Grigorov, PMHNP-BC, founder of D&Y Integrated Psychiatry. “Many adults, who are seeking psychiatric care, have previously felt rushed, unheard, or confused about their diagnosis and treatment options. We wanted to change that by offering an online experience that feels approachable, informative, and easy to navigate from the very first interaction.”Improving Access to Telehealth Psychiatry in CaliforniaThe redesigned website helps to improve access to mental health care for adults across California by offering a streamlined digital experience for individuals seeking telehealth psychiatry services. The platform includes detailed information about treatment services, common conditions treated, appointment expectations, and insurance participation.Patients throughout California can access psychiatric care from the comfort and privacy of their homes through HIPAA-compliant telehealth appointments. The website also provides educational content designed to help individuals to better understand psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and evidence-based mental health treatment.D&Y Integrated Psychiatry specializes in outpatient psychiatric care for adults and focuses on delivering personalized, evidence-based treatment plans tailored to each patient’s clinical needs and real-world functional goals.COMPREHENSIVE ADULT PSYCHIATRY SERVICES:Adult ADHD Evaluations and Medication ManagementD&Y Integrated Psychiatry provides structured adult ADHD evaluations for individuals experiencing focus difficulties, executive functioning challenges, burnout, or symptoms that may have gone previously unrecognized. The practice takes a careful, diagnosis-first approach before recommending any medication or treatment intervention.Medication management services are designed to support adults experiencing ADHD, anxiety, depression, and related psychiatric conditions. The practice emphasizes thoughtful, conservative prescribing, ongoing monitoring, and collaborative treatment planning that ensures patients understand the reasoning behind every clinical recommendation.Anxiety, Depression, and Mood Disorder TreatmentThe practice offers telehealth psychiatric care for adults throughout California dealing with anxiety disorders, depression, panic attacks, mood disorders, PTSD, OCD, stress-related conditions, and sleep difficulties. Treatment plans are individualized and built around improving real-world functioning across work, relationships, and daily life.D&Y Integrated Psychiatry incorporates evidence-based psychiatric care and medication management while emphasizing patient education, active collaboration, and long-term treatment clarity.Psychiatric Evaluations and Ongoing CareComprehensive psychiatric evaluations are designed to help adults gain a clearer understanding of their symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options. Follow-up appointments focus on monitoring progress, adjusting treatment plans when clinically indicated, and ensuring patients remain actively involved in their care at every step.The practice serves adults across California, including working professionals, healthcare workers, veterans, educators, and individuals seeking a more structured and personalized approach to outpatient psychiatric treatment.A Diagnosis-First, Evidence-Based PhilosophyD&Y Integrated Psychiatry was founded on the belief that high-quality psychiatric care must prioritize careful evaluation, evidence-based treatment planning, and meaningful patient education.“Good psychiatric care starts with listening carefully, getting the right clinical diagnosis, and creating a treatment plan that makes sense to each patient,” said Denis. “I believe that patients feel their best when they understand what is being treated, why a recommendation is being made, and how the plan will improve their functioning in real life.”The practice takes a conservative and deliberate approach to medication management, focusing on the minimum necessary to achieve meaningful improvement, and ensures patients feel informed and actively involved in every treatment decision.D&Y Integrated Psychiatry also emphasizes collaborative care, working alongside therapists, primary care providers, and other healthcare professionals when coordinated treatment is appropriate.Insurance and Payment OptionsD&Y Integrated Psychiatry is currently in-network with Aetna, Anthem, Medicare, Optum, United Healthcare, and Cigna. Private pay is also available, with transparent rates provided prior to the first visit in compliance with the No Surprises Act. Additional plans including Tricare West, and VA Community Care are currently in the credentialing process. Patients are encouraged to contact the practice directly to confirm current insurance participation and out-of-pocket costs before scheduling.Supporting Adults Across California Through Accessible Telehealth CareThe website launch reflects the practice’s broader mission of making evidence-based psychiatric care more accessible throughout California, while reducing the barriers that have historically prevented adults from getting the structured, individualized support they need.Getting Started with D&Y Integrated PsychiatryIndividuals interested in telehealth psychiatry services in California can learn more or request an appointment directly through the new website. The platform provides information about services, treatment philosophy, accepted insurance plans, and appointment expectations to help prospective patients make informed decisions about their care.New patients can start the process by visiting the website and submitting an inquiry through the online contact and scheduling system.About D&Y Integrated PsychiatryFounded in 2026, D&Y Integrated Psychiatry, Professional Nursing Corp is a California-based telehealth psychiatry practice providing evidence-based outpatient psychiatric care for adults throughout the state. Founded by Denis Grigorov, PMHNP-BC, the practice specializes in adult ADHD evaluations, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and treatment for anxiety, depression, PTSD, and mood-related conditions.D&Y Integrated Psychiatry is built on the belief that every patient should leave an appointment with a clear understanding of what is happening to them, a structured treatment plan that makes sense, and the confidence to take the next step in their care.Website: https://dyintegratedpsychiatry.com Phone: 323-483-6800Email: admin@dyintegratedpsychiatry.com

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