Davis Bill Strengthening Dementia Training for Home Care Workers Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Lisa Davis, D-Chicago, advanced legislation to the governor’s desk that improves care for individuals living with dementia by strengthening training requirements for home care workers.

“Individuals living with dementia deserve care that is informed, compassionate, and responsive to their daily needs,” Davis said. “By strengthening training requirements for caregivers, we can help ensure families have greater confidence that their loved ones are receiving safe, thoughtful, and high-quality support.”

House Bill 4584 requires Home Services Program rehabilitation counselors and homemaker agency employees who provide direct care to participants to complete at least two hours of dementia training upon hire and annually thereafter. The training will cover key topics such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia-related safety risks, effective communication strategies, and approaches for responding to behavioral challenges.

“As more Illinois families navigate the challenges of dementia care, it’s important that caregivers have the tools and training necessary to respond effectively,” Davis said. “This measure strengthens our care workforce, supports better outcomes for patients, and helps families feel more supported throughout the caregiving process.”

House Bill 4584 has passed both chambers of the General Assembly and now awaits the governor’s signature.