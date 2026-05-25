Nurse-Built AI Clinical Agent Targets $177M in Improper Medicare Wound-Care Payments

Ask Rena, your wound care, real-time, evidence-based, navigation agent

First AI clinical agent built exclusively for wound care; expanding specialist-level care to rural America, U.S. territories, and underserved communities.

We’re positioned to license this technology. RENA solves a clinical problem and a fiscal one at the same time.” — Fredrick Berg, CEO, Academy of Prescribers in Wound Healing

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Morgan, RN, BSN, CWHS, today announced the commercial availability of RENA (Real-time Evidence-based Navigation Agent), an AI clinical agent developed to support wound care documentation, clinical decision-making, and claim-readiness at the point of care. RENA is designed for use by clinicians, home health agencies, emergency medical services, durable medical equipment providers, health systems, and community-based programs serving rural, territorial, and other underserved populations.RENA’s launch responds to documented improper Medicare payments. The CMS 2024 Medicare Fee-for-Service Supplemental Improper Payment Data reports approximately $177 million in improper payments for surgical dressings in a single year, with a 57.6% error rate for surgical dressing claims. CMS attributes many of these improper payments to missing or insufficient clinical documentation. RENA was developed to address those documentation and workflow gaps that contribute to payment errors and administrative burden. “RENA represents what wound care has needed for decades, a clinically rigorous, scalable solution built by the people who actually do this work,” said Fredrick Berg, CEO of Academy of Prescribers in Wound Care (APWH). “We’re positioned to license this technology to health systems, DME providers, and federal programs that are losing millions to preventable documentation errors. RENA solves a clinical problem and a fiscal one at the same time.”Product overviewRENA operates as a real-time clinical agent that operates at the point of care and integrates with existing clinical platforms and electronic health records through modular APIs. Its core functions focus on improving documentation quality and providing evidence-based decision support to reduce documentation-related payment errors:RENA is positioned to address both clinical quality and administrative risk across multiple care settings. The tool is intended to support clinicians with point-of-care guidance that reduces variation in documentation quality and helps organizations lower the risk of documentation-related improper payments. Target settings include home health, post-acute care, outpatient wound clinics, EMS systems, rural and territorial health programs, VA and IHS facilities, and federally funded networks that serve underserved populations.Leadership and qualificationsNancy Morgan, RN, BSN, CWHS, is the executive director of the Academy of Prescribers in Wound Healing (APWH) and founder of RENA. She co-created the Wound Care Education Institute and the Wound Care Certified (WCC) credential. Her education and credentialing initiatives have trained more than 150,000 clinicians and supported over 40,000 credentialed practitioners. Morgan’s clinical background and organizational experience informed RENA’s design priorities for documentation rigor, clinical relevance, and operational integration.Quote“RENA was developed to help clinicians meet the clinical and documentation standards that support both quality care and compliant claims,” Morgan said. “Our approach focuses on integrating evidence-based guidance into routine workflows so clinicians can address documentation gaps before claims are submitted.”Regulatory, procurement, and implementation considerationsRENA is offered as a commercial software solution for enterprise licensing, pilot deployments, and integration projects. Organizations pursuing federal funding pathways for remote patient monitoring or health IT adoption may evaluate RENA for programmatic use. Implementation services, technical integration support, and enterprise onboarding are available to align deployments with organizational policies and procurement requirements.About the Academy of Prescribers in Wound HealingAPWH is the leading worldwide professional association that advances wound care practice across all prescriber types; advanced practice providers, and physicians through accredited education, membership, and leadership programs.

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