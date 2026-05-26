US Sports Camps Partners with UCLA to Bring Elite Division I Softball to Youth Athletes

Nike Softball Camp with UCLA Bruins Gives Youth Players Access to D1 Coaching, Culture, and Facilities as USSC Expands Collegiate Partnerships Nationwide

There is no better program to anchor our growing network of college partners than UCLA.” — Jacob Kingdon, Director of Growth & Partnerships at USSC

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps (USSC), a part of Youth Enrichment Brands , announces the launch of the Nike Softball Camp with UCLA Bruins , giving youth softball players direct access to one of the most storied programs in collegiate softball. Held in Fullerton, California, the camp offers players a firsthand experience of the intensity, discipline, and championship culture that defines UCLA softball.USSC builds its camps in direct partnership with the coaching staff, training philosophies, and competitive standards of the programs it works with, and the UCLA partnership reflects that model at its highest level. For a young softball player, that means learning directly from the coaches who recruit, develop, and train collegiate athletes, with the same fundamentals, pace, and expectations they bring to their own program. That direct line to a program's actual coaching culture is what separates a USSC camp from anything else in the youth sports category.UCLA softball is one of the premier programs in the country, with a tradition built on elite recruiting, high-level competition, and a culture of winning. The Nike Softball Camp with UCLA Bruins is directed by Will Oldham, a UCLA assistant coach who also serves on staff with the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, and is staffed by UCLA assistant coaches and current and former Bruins players. Open to athletes ages 7–16, from beginners developing their fundamentals to advanced players looking to train at the pace and precision of college ball, campers receive small-group instruction and individualized coaching. The partnership is structured for multiple seasons, with plans to expand to winter and spring camps and clinics."UCLA sets the standard for excellence in collegiate softball. Giving young athletes access to that level of training — the coaching, the culture, the competitive expectations — at the age when habits and love for the game are first formed, is exactly the kind of partnership US Sports Camps has been building for fifty years. There is no better program to anchor our growing network of college partners than UCLA," said Jacob Kingdon, Director of Growth & Partnerships.The UCLA partnership is part of a broader D1 expansion this summer. Across softball alone, USSC now partners with over 25 collegiate programs at the D1, D2, D3, and NJCAA levels, each staffed by elite and active coaches and designed to give young athletes a direct connection to programs that compete at the top of the sport.The expansion arrives as demand for girls' sports programming continues to grow. Girls' participation in U.S. high school sports reached an all-time record during the 2024–25 school year, with more than 3.5 million participants. Fast-pitch softball ranks among the top five girls' high school sports nationally, with nearly 346,000 student-athletes competing each year across more than 15,600 teams. USSC's growing softball network is built to meet that demand with programming that goes well beyond skills instruction.Since 1975, US Sports Camps has been America's largest and most trusted youth sports camp network, offering programming across dozens of sports through partnerships with top collegiate programs, professional coaches, Nike Sports Camps, and more. The Nike Softball Camp at UCLA is the latest example of how USSC continues to raise the bar for what a youth sports camp experience can be.To learn more or to register, visit ussportscamps.com/softball/nike/nike-softball-camp-ucla. To explore USSC’s camps and for more information, visit ussportscamps.com.About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the network include i9 Sports, the nation’s largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, SafeSplash Swim School, the world’s largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

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