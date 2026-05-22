Brad Giles and Tronda Giles to Appear on Couples Empire TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brad Giles and Tronda Giles, founders of GHI Life Sharing and entrepreneurs in the home healthcare industry, are set to appear on Couple’s Empire TV, where they will share insights on building a healthcare business while navigating life and leadership as a couple.Couple's Empire explores the unique dynamic of couples who chose to build their lives and their companies together. While most entrepreneurs separate business from their personal relationships, these couples made a different decision. They built both at the same time. Each episode reveals the real story behind the partnership. The risks they took, the sacrifices they made, and the moments when the pressure of business could have torn everything apart.You can find out more about the show by going to Couple's Empire TV website In this episode, they will explore their journey of growing GHI Life Sharing from a small operation with only a few staff members into one of Georgia’s largest nursing care agencies, while also discussing resilience, philanthropy, and community impact.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Couple’s Empire TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Brad and Tronda’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.couplesempiretv.com/brad-tronda-giles

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