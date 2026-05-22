ArrowHeart Foundation Teams with Ronald McDonald House Charities for Brunch Buddies Event

ArrowHeart volunteers at Ronald McDonald House in Phoenix, AZ

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, May 21, ArrowHeart Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit of Arrowhead Credit Union, teamed with the Ronald McDonald House Central and Northern Arizona for Brunch Buddies, a volunteer hosted breakfast for the families who are currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House Central and Northern Arizona. This is the fourth time the ArrowHeart team has hosted this event in partnership with the House.Held at Ronald McDonald House Central and Northern Arizona, a team of eight Arrowhead volunteers from Scottsdale served breakfast to nearly 50 individuals staying at the house. Volunteers prepared and served a full breakfast featuring pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, pastries, fresh fruit, yogurt, and more, with to-go plates available for families unable to stay and eat. Beyond providing a warm meal, the team created a welcoming and supportive environment through friendly conversation and meaningful interaction with the families.During the event, volunteers were invited to tour the House to get a firsthand look at the comfort and care families receive when they stay at a Ronald McDonald House Central and Northern Arizona.“Taking the tour and seeing how great Ronald McDonald House Central and Northern Arizona takes care of the families was a highlight,” said Assistant Vice President, Arizona Operations, Tamra Rowe, who has been working for Arrowhead for 24 years and has participated in many similar events.Ivette Meza, Membership Development Representative agreed with Rowe’s sentiment. “What stood out to me most was the size of the facility and how intentional everything was for the families they serve,” she said. “They had converted their entertainment room into a dedicated space for older children and teenagers, giving them an area to just be themselves with things like air hockey, arcade-style basketball, and a fully stocked library. It really showed that they cater to families of all ages and still maintain the same level of support and care for every family they serve.”Making sure an event like this comes together seamlessly is not a small task. Call Center Representative, Larina Perez was impressed with the organization that went into the event. “I was surprised by the level of coordination and care that goes into every detail of the event,” she said. “It really highlighted the dedication of the ArrowHeart team members.”ArrowHeart Foundation’s mission is to give back to the communities Arrowhead serves. Yet, events like this often impact the volunteers just as much. For Bianca Tamayo, Call Center Representative, the event left her feeling hopeful. She said, “I felt great taking care of our community out here in Arizona!” Organizations like Ronald McDonald House Central and Northern Arizona that are committed to serving the well-being of the whole family during a medical crisis and to continue to follow them throughout their health care journey, are exactly the kinds of organizations that ArrowHeart is dedicated to serving."This is an event we have hosted for years at the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House in Loma Linda, California," said Stefanie Villalobos, VP, Philanthropy & Community Impact. "We are so grateful to the Ronald McDonald House Central and Northern Arizona for allowing us to continue this tradition in the Phoenix area. It is quickly becoming a favorite volunteer event here.”The next ArrowHeart Brunch Buddies event is scheduled for August at the Ronald McDonald House in Phoenix, AZ.For more information about ArrowHeart Foundation please visit our website at: arrowheadcu.org/arrowheart About ArrowHeart FoundationArrowHeart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013. Their philosophy of "people helping people" is at the center of what they do. The work they do and the funds they raise stay local and benefit the people and communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union. Visit arrowheadcu.org /arrowheart for more information.About Arrowhead Credit UnionArrowhead Credit Union was established in 1949 and is dedicated to building strong communities. Arrowhead has $2.7 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 members across the United States. Visit arrowheadcu.org for more information.

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