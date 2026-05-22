Robert Schulze and Jessica Schulze to Appear on Couple’s Empire TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert and Jessica Schulze, owners of Burish Builders, are set to appear on Couple’s Empire TV, where they will share insights on roofing and construction and their approach to building a values-driven business grounded in integrity, communication, and customer service.Couple's Empire explores the unique dynamic of couples who chose to build their lives and their companies together. While most entrepreneurs separate business from their personal relationships, these couples made a different decision. They built both at the same time. Each episode reveals the real story behind the partnership. The risks they took, the sacrifices they made, and the moments when the pressure of business could have torn everything apart.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, the Schulzes will explore their journey in building Burish Builders, balancing family life with business ownership, and overcoming challenges that have shaped their perspective on resilience, redemption, and purpose-driven leadership.With a focus on authentic storytelling and real-world experience, Couple’s Empire TV highlights individuals and couples navigating both personal and professional growth.Robert and Jessica Schulze’s episode will be available soon on streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.couplesempiretv.com/robert-jessica-schulze

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