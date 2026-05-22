Joraine and Marc Costales to Appear on Couple's Empire TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joraine and Marc Costales, real estate entrepreneurs, are set to appear on Couple's Empire TV, where they will share insights on building a faith-driven, high-performing real estate practice and scaling a business as a married couple.Couple's Empire explores the unique dynamic of couples who chose to build their lives and their companies together. While most entrepreneurs separate business from their personal relationships, these couples made a different decision. They built both at the same time. Each episode reveals the real story behind the partnership. The risks they took, the sacrifices they made, and the moments when the pressure of business could have torn everything apart.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Joraine and Marc will explore their journey from financial hardship to building a real estate business, including their shift into a cloud-based model and digital-first marketing approach, while balancing marriage, family life, and ministry.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Couple's Empire TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Joraine and Marc’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.couplesempiretv.com/joraine-and-marc-costales

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