OpenOrigins Partners with RDT to Bring Image Authenticity Verification to Automated Insurance Claims

OpenOrigins & RDT

The partnership integrates cryptographic provenance into RDT's digital claims, helping insurers validate submitted media and strengthen fraud detection.

The claims environment is exactly where provenance matters most with high volumes, real financial consequences, and an increasing proportion of evidence that arrives digitally” — Dr. Manny Ahmed, Founder and CEO of OpenOrigins

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenOrigins , the real-time, permanent trust layer for human and AI interactions online, today announced a partnership with RDT , a leading provider of insurance software and services to the UK market. The partnership will bring OpenOrigins' image authenticity and provenance verification technology into RDT's automated claims environment, addressing a critical gap in how insurers process and trust digitally submitted evidence.Insurance claims workflows today handle high volumes of photos, documents, and video submitted through email and digital channels. While AI-driven classification and data extraction have made processing faster, verifying whether submitted imagery is original, unaltered, and from a legitimate source has remained an unsolved problem. OpenOrigins fills that gap by anchoring media cryptographically at the point of capture so that any subsequent manipulation is immediately detectable, without requiring insurers to replace existing systems."The claims environment is exactly where provenance matters most with high volumes, real financial consequences, and an increasing proportion of evidence that arrives digitally," said Dr. Manny Ahmed, Founder and CEO of OpenOrigins. "RDT's clients are already automating at scale. We strengthen that automation with an additional layer of assurance: confidence that the images being processed are what they claim to be."The integration is designed to work within RDT's existing operating environment, including its ACE and Landscape platforms, rather than displacing core systems. OpenOrigins' technology sits at the media ingestion layer, validating provenance and flagging reused or manipulated imagery earlier in the claims process, therefore reducing manual review burden and supporting fraud prevention and compliance at scale."Applying automation to the right parts of the claims process has helped our clients handle volume more effectively, and the next frontier is provenance," said Luke Mardell, Client Relationship Manager, RDT. "OpenOrigins strengthens the toolkit we put in our clients' hands.”The announcement follows the rapid deployment of OpenOrigins' technology across media and journalism. The platform is already trusted by ITN, ANI, and TopFoto.###About OpenOriginsOpenOrigins is building the real-time, permanent trust layer for human and AI interactions online, cryptographically recording proof of origin, action, and identity in an independently auditable system that is verifiable by all parties at any time. Cambium, our distributed provenance network, is the backbone that establishes authenticity at global scale, whether it's a photo captured on a phone, a broadcast archive spanning decades, or an AI agent operating autonomously.openorigins.com | press@openorigins.comAbout RDTRDT builds software platforms that help insurers run more intelligently - across policy administration, rating, billing, and claims - connected by intelligent automation that applies AI where it makes a measurable difference. We use orchestrated AI extensively across our core processes, while integrating with specialist providers where that delivers the strongest outcome for insurers. Insurers can adopt RDT's full suite as their core system, or deploy ACE, its orchestration and automation engine, standalone to automate across existing systems without disruption. The result: greater accuracy, faster claims, and the ability to modernise at scale. With more than 30 years in insurance technology since 1991, RDT pairs deep domain expertise with applied AI. Learn more at www.rdt.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.