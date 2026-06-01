Federal Trademark Lawsuit Filed Against Willie’s Remedy

Portland-Based Remedy Beverages Files Federal Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against Willie’s Remedy

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remedy Beverages, a Portland-area beverage company and owner of the federally registered “REMEDY” trademark for liquor products, has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon (Case No. 3:26-cv-00970) against Willie’s Remedy, alleging unlawful use of the “Remedy” name in connection with competing intoxicating beverage products.The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, including a temporary restraining order, as well as damages to be determined at trial.Remedy Beverages was formed in 2017 and filed for federal trademark protection for the “REMEDY” mark that same year. Its herbal liquor product is distributed by 3 Howls Distillery, based in Battle Ground, Washington.According to the complaint, Willie’s Remedy began marketing and selling its alcohol alternative beverage product under the “Willie’s Remedy” name in or around March 2025 through online sales channels and retail distribution.The lawsuit further alleges that, after discovering the product, Remedy Beverages sent a cease-and-desist letter to Willie’s Remedy seeking resolution of the dispute. The complaint alleges that Willie’s Remedy did not substantively respond for several months and ultimately denied liability.The filing also notes that Willie’s Remedy recently announced a $15 million venture capital round and plans for expanded nationwide retail distribution, including through Total Wine & More, the largest liquor store retailer in the United States.“I spent years developing Remedy and I will not sit idly by and let Willie’s Remedy saturate the market with their product" said Remedy Beverage’s owner Anthony McNamer.Copies of the filed pleadings and additional information are available upon request.

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