Nu Life Medical Joins Arthritis Knee Pain Centers, Expanding Non-Surgical Knee Pain Treatment Across Michigan

Expanding Non-Surgical Knee Pain Care Across Michigan

Partnership brings advanced non-surgical knee pain treatments to Shelby Township, Dearborn Heights, and Flint patients.

This partnership allows us to expand access to life-changing care—without surgery, drugs, or opioids.” — Dr. John Rush, CEO and Chief Medical Officer, Arthritis Knee Pain Centers

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENu Life Medical Joins Arthritis Knee Pain Centers, Expanding Non-Surgical Knee Pain Treatment Across MichiganJune 1, 2026 — Nu Life Medical is joining forces with Arthritis Knee Pain Centers, expanding access to advanced, non-surgical knee pain treatment for patients across Michigan.With this partnership, Arthritis Knee Pain Centers grows from 17 to 20 locations nationwide, reinforcing its mission to help patients find lasting relief—without surgery, drugs, or opioids.Nu Life Medical’s locations in Shelby Township, Dearborn Heights, and Flint will transition to the Arthritis Knee Pain Centers brand, combining trusted local care with a proven national treatment model.Advanced Relief. No Surgery Required.Patients will gain access to a full spectrum of innovative, non-surgical therapies, including: Knee pain gel injections (viscosupplementation)• Advanced unloader knee braces• Genicular artery embolization (GAE)• Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapiesThese treatments are designed to reduce pain, restore mobility, and help patients avoid surgery and long-term medication use.Leadership Perspective“This partnership allows us to expand access to life-changing care—without surgery, drugs, or opioids,” said Dr. John Rush, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Arthritis Knee Pain Centers.“Nu Life Medical has built a strong foundation of patient trust. Together, we’re bringing more advanced, non-invasive solutions to Michigan—helping more people get back to living active, pain-free lives.”Dr. Jabir Akhtar of Nu Life Medical said the partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Michigan patients.“Our priority has always been delivering exceptional patient care and helping people avoid unnecessary surgery whenever possible. Partnering with Arthritis Knee Pain Centers gives our patients access to expanded treatment options, advanced technologies, and the resources of a nationally growing organization that shares our patient-first philosophy.”Real Patient Impact“I was told surgery was my only option. After treatment, I’m walking without pain again and back to doing the things I love.”— Patient testimonialWhat Patients Can Expect• Same trusted providers and care teams• Expanded treatment options• Enhanced patient communication and supportAbout Arthritis Knee Pain CentersArthritis Knee Pain Centers specializes in advanced, non-surgical, drug-free solutions for knee pain and osteoarthritis, helping patients regain mobility and improve quality of life.Call to ActionTo learn more or schedule a no-charge screening , visit:Media ContactDoug RoperChief Marketing OfficerArthritis Knee Pain Centers(801) 651-0440droper@akpccorp.com

Knee Pain Relief: Non-Surgical Pain Treatment Methods Explained

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