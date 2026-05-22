Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Winners of America250FL Art & Essay Contest

This week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the winners of the America250FL art and essay contest at a reception held at the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee. Students submitted original artwork and essays based on the theme, “Celebrating Florida’s Contributions to America.” Six students in grades K-5 and eight middle and high school students in grades 6-12 won a college scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

“I was proud to recognize these outstanding students for their hard work commemorating our nation’s semiquincentennial,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The creativity and thoughtfulness of these entries embodies the very best of Florida’s students, and these students have shown a deep appreciation for our state’s heritage and history that I am sure they will carry on in the future.”

“America’s 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence is a time to honor and celebrate all that our country has accomplished,” said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoustas. “I commend the students who participated in the America250FL art and essay contests. Their submissions thoughtfully captured the ideals and vision of America’s Founding Fathers. I am proud to congratulate the winners on their outstanding work.”

“I commend the creativity and intellectual rigor displayed by these students,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “By honoring and respecting our history, these winners have shown a profound understanding of the true greatness of our nation.”

“Volunteer Florida is proud to recognize these talented student winners as part of America’s 250th Anniversary commemoration,” said Josie Tamayo, CEO of Volunteer Florida. “Through their creativity and thoughtful reflections, these students are helping tell the story of Florida’s contributions to our nation while inspiring pride, service and civic engagement in communities across our state. We congratulate each of the winners and look forward to celebrating their achievements as we honor this historic milestone together.”

Six art contest winners received a 2-year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

Claire Grelle, Kindergarten Student at Destin Elementary School, Okaloosa County

Artwork Title: “Tourism and the American Economy”

Ezekiel Yeo, 1st Grade Student at Westbrooke Elementary School, Orange County

Artwork Title: “Sunshine Florida Helps America”

Petra Ambre, 2nd Grade Homeschool Student, Leon County

Artwork Title: “Florida Feeds America”

Solange Gonzalez Vergara, 3rd Grade Student at Kendale Elementary School, Miami Dade County

Artwork Title: “Florida: Helping America Shine for 250 Years!”

Noah Sisson, 4th Grade Student at Highlands Grove Elementary School, Polk County

Artwork Title: “Palm Tree Promised Land”

Maximus Villemaire, 5th Grade Student at Challenger K-8 School, Hernando County

Artwork Title: “Florida is a Sunshine Superhero”

Eight essay contest winners were selected: three middle school students (grades 6-8) each won a 2-year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation and five high school students (grades 9-12) each won a 4-year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

Middle School Winners

Reid Monge, 6th Grade Homeschool Student, Pasco County

Esay Title: “The Man Who Kept Us Cool: John Gorrie”

Stella Gillam, 6th Grade Student at Independence Middle School, Palm Beach County

Essay Title: “Free Fallin Into History”

Maverick Williams, 8th Grade Student at Fort White Middle School, Columbia County

Essay: “Dr. Cade – Lightning in a Bottle”

High School Winners

Jorja Lowe, 9th Grade Student at Lakewood Ranch High School, Manatee County

Essay Title: “Henry B. Plant’s Foundations of Patriotism and Prosperity”

Hadley Moricle, 11th Grade Student at Bishop Moore Catholic High School, Orange County

Essay Title: “Florida Grown”

Angelina Spray, 11th Grade Student at Stanton College Preparatory School, Duval County

Essay Title: “Empowering Federalism, One Voice at a Time”

Ethan Brattli, 12th Grade Student at Suncoast Polytechnical High School, Sarasota County

Essay Title: “Andrew Jackson and the Influence of Federalism in Florida”

Tomas Garcia, 12th Grade Student at Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School, Orange County

Essay Title: “Henry Flagler’s Contribution to Florida History”

The art and essay contest is just one of many events to honor our nation’s founding. To see more information about Florida’s contributions to America, visit America250FL.

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