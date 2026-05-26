DPA Auctions Partners With Missouri Soybean Association to Support Farmers

DPA Partners with MO Soybean

Partnership gives Missouri soybean farmers member discounts, real-time equipment valuations, and access to DPA's nationwide buyer network of 50-plus years.

Partnering with DPA Auctions gives our farmers a national buyer network and trusted expertise to make stronger equipment decisions.” — Samantha Turner, Director of Communications & Marketing, MSA

FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DPA Auctions, a trusted leader in online agricultural equipment auctions for more than 50 years, today announced a strategic partnership with the Missouri Soybean Association (MSA), the voice of Missouri soybean farmers since 1966. The partnership gives Missouri soybean producers expanded access to DPA's national buyer base, equipment portfolio valuations, and technology-enabled auction services built to turn equipment into working capital quickly and transparently.

Missouri is home to thousands of soybean farms, most of them family-owned and multi-generational. Equipment decisions are a significant financial lever for every operation. Through this partnership, MSA members and the broader Missouri farming community will gain new member benefits, real-time valuation tools, and direct access to a buyer network built over five decades.

“Missouri soybean farmers are running sophisticated operations that demand smart equipment decisions,” said Samantha Turner, Director of Communications & Marketing at the Missouri Soybean Association. “Partnering with DPA Auctions gives our farmers access to trusted expertise and a national buyer network that supports stronger decisions for their operations and the next generation taking the reins.”

“Missouri has one of the deepest legacies of family farming in the country, and MSA has spent nearly 60 years fighting for the people who built it,” said Justin Scheel, Chief Marketing Officer at DPA Auctions. “That mission lines up with how we operate. We are American-owned, we believe farmers deserve transparent pricing and real buyers, and we are proud to stand alongside MSA and the Missouri soybean community.”

About DPA Auctions

DPA Auctions is a nationwide online auction company specializing in agricultural, construction, and transportation equipment. Backed by more than 50 years of auction experience, DPA connects sellers to a broad base of serious buyers through advanced digital marketing and real-time professional valuations. American owned and family operated, DPA Auctions helps equipment sell faster and more profitably with a seamless, full-service approach. Learn more at www.dpaauctions.com.

About the Missouri Soybean Association

Founded in 1966, the Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) is a not-for-profit organization that serves as the voice of Missouri soybean farmers in Jefferson City and Washington, D.C. Through legislative advocacy, public policy initiatives, and education, MSA works to increase the profitability of Missouri soybean farmers and protect their freedom to operate. Learn more at www.mosoy.org.

Contact Information

DPA Auctions — Justin Scheel, Chief Marketing Officer | 800-492-9090 | justin.scheel@DPAauctions.com

Missouri Soybean Association — Samantha Turner, Director of Communications & Marketing | sturner@mosoy.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.