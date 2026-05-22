White Rivers Indy LLC Announces Q2 Milestones and Capital Trust for Indiana Media Project

Executive Director Jordan launches a $1.1M asset-shielded trust structure and previews Q2 casting slate for Marion County media production project.

GREENWOOD, IN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Rivers Indy LLC , under the leadership of Executive Director Jordan, has officially initiated its Quarter 2 operational rollout for its upcoming corporate film slate. Moving away from traditional high-risk independent film models, the company has established a self-sustaining corporate media infrastructure designed to prioritize asset protection and high-yield operational stability.Every dollar of the project’s $1.1 million capital allocation is routed directly into an iron-clad, asset-shielded Irrevocable Trust. This unique trust structure secures the foundational real estate, a 400-amp power infrastructure, commercial fabrication shops, and all associated intellectual properties—including the company’s upcoming flagship comedy feature, How I Ditched the White Hood to Become a Gangsta.By utilizing a secure, proprietary self-distribution model, White Rivers Indy LLC bypasses traditional studio profit-sharing, retaining 85% of all net revenues directly within the corporate ecosystem. The company operates on a structured 50/50 waterfall layout, split evenly between continuous production funding/facility maintenance and world-class talent retention.On-site operations commence this weekend, May 23rd, at the Playground Production Studios facility, where the Q2 talent pipeline begins active casting and interviews.Accredited investors, foundational partners, and donors looking to review the comprehensive prospectus or initiate tax-deductible allocations through fiscal sponsor Fractured Atlas can access the secure portal at https://whiteriversindy.com/invest#b92bf920-0f77-49a5-93cc-558d947cfaf9 About White Rivers Indy LLC:White Rivers Indy LLC is a forward-thinking media infrastructure and production company based in Marion County, Indiana, dedicated to building permanent, appreciating corporate equity in the entertainment sector.Media Contact:Jordan, Executive DirectorWhite Rivers Indy LLCjordan@whiteriversindy.com

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