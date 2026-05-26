Home Circuit Fitness Trend Expands at Dick’s Sporting Goods as WalkingPad and EZLIFE Introduce AtHome Wellness Solutions

Hybrid fitness routines continue to drive demand for compact movement and recovery products designed for modern living spaces

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitness routines are increasingly extending beyond traditional gym settings as consumers adopt more flexible approaches to movement, recovery, and wellness at home. Industry trends continue to point toward a hybrid model, where gym memberships are complemented by accessible at-home solutions that support consistency between workouts.Reflecting this shift, WalkingPad® and EZLIFE are expanding their presence at Dick’s Sporting Goods with a lineup of compact fitness and recovery products available online and in select retail locations.Among the latest additions are the WalkingPad X10 and X25SE, double-fold treadmills designed to integrate into smaller living spaces and support low-impact daily movement throughout the day. The treadmills are designed for convenience and storage efficiency, allowing users to incorporate walking into work-from-home routines, entertainment time, or everyday schedules without requiring a dedicated fitness room.The collection also includes the EZLIFE 2-Person Compact Sauna, currently available online, with a limited in-store test rollout underway in Pittsburgh-area locations. Designed for residential use, the sauna offers a space-conscious option for consumers interested in heat-based recovery and relaxation at home.EZLIFE is also preparing to launch its Infrared Sauna Tent with Full Spectrum Red Light online in June, further expanding portable recovery options for consumers seeking flexible wellness products that can fit into evolving lifestyles and living environments.Together, the WalkingPad and EZLIFE product launches reflect broader changes in consumer wellness habits. Rather than viewing fitness as limited to structured workouts or dedicated gym visits, many consumers are incorporating movement and recovery into their daily routines through a combination of gym participation and at-home wellness practices.As this hybrid approach continues to evolve, the home is increasingly becoming an integrated part of the overall fitness and recovery experience.For more information, visit Dick's Sporting Goods.About WalkingPadWalkingPadis widely recognized as the original pioneer of the foldable walking pad category, helping shape the rise of compact at-home walking solutions that have become increasingly popular in modern fitness and wellness routines. Combining minimalist design with space-saving innovation, the brand introduced a new approach to daily movement by creating treadmills designed specifically for smaller living spaces and flexible lifestyles. Today, WalkingPad continues to develop accessible movement solutions that support walking, low-impact activity, and active living at home and in the workplace.About EZLIFEEZLIFE designs wellness and recovery products intended to make at-home self-care more accessible and practical for everyday consumers. The brand’s product lineup includes compact saunas, infrared wellness solutions, and recovery-focused innovations created for modern living spaces. With an emphasis on convenience, comfort, and ease of use, EZLIFE aims to help consumers integrate relaxation, recovery, and wellness rituals into their regular routines from home.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about WalkingPad and EZLIFE and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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