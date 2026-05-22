Mayor Michelle Wu Names Joseph Henry Chief of Arts and Culture

Joseph Henry, Chief, Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture ﻿Photos Courtesy of Malakhai Pearson

Mayor Michelle Wu officially welcomed Joseph Henry as the new Chief of the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture (MOAC). The announcement was shared with cultural leaders and contributors to Boston’s arts ecosystem at the Boston Public Library. Henry has been a prominent leader in shaping Boston's cultural infrastructure and elevating the city's creative sector on a global scale. In his previous role, Henry served as the City’s Director of Cultural Planning.

“I’m excited to welcome Joseph Henry as Chief of the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Joseph connects a deep understanding of our neighborhoods, global perspective of Boston’s leadership, and a clear vision for how the creative sector can help build on our long tradition of connecting arts, culture, and civic leadership. I look forward to working together with Joseph to ensure Boston remains a city where artists, cultural organizations, and communities can thrive for generations to come.”

As Director of Cultural Planning, Henry has played a pivotal role in shaping and centering Boston's creative economy through initiatives that prioritize cultural infrastructure and community engagement. His work includes leading key capital projects such as the revitalization of the Boston Center for the Arts in the South End, initiating Boston’s first cultural infrastructure plan, and developing an innovative project in Brighton that integrates music rehearsal spaces with public housing—a first for Boston. Henry also spearheaded efforts to bring more attention to the growth potential of the Creative Economy in Boston, bringing creative enterprises to Downtown and securing Boston's inclusion in the World Cities Culture Forum, raising Boston's international profile as a global creative city.

“It is an honor to serve as Chief of Arts and Culture. Boston’s creative community is one of our greatest assets, and Mayor Wu and I are committed to hardwiring arts, culture, and the creative economy in Boston’s future to ensure its function as essential public infrastructure for everyone,” said Chief of Arts and Culture Joseph Henry. “As Chief, I will prioritize; growing and retaining our creative workforce, making space for culture to position Boston as a global creative city and expanding participation in culture for all.At a time when trust in institutions matters deeply, arts and culture can help City Hall advance its mission to make Boston a home for everyone and where all belong.”

Prior to his time with the City of Boston, Henry worked for Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan in London, where he advanced high-profile cultural and regeneration projects, including A House for Artists, Eastbank, and the Thames Estuary Production Corridor. His contributions to the global cultural landscape are extensive, including co-curating the award-winning British Pavilion ‘Dancing Before the Moon’ at the 2023 Venice Biennale, which explored themes of identity, culture, and community through innovative architectural and artistic practices.

Henry holds advanced degrees in Spatial Planning and Urban Design as well as Architecture from London Metropolitan University and the University of Brighton, and was Assistant Professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation from 2023 to 2025. He was the 2024 ArtLab Loeb Fellow at Harvard Graduate School of Design.

“Joseph is a thoughtful cultural leader who understands how arts and culture shape the life of a city.” said Justine Simons OBE, London’s Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries and Founder of the World Cities Culture Forum.“During his time working for the Mayor of London he helped advance cultural infrastructure as a driver of good growth for all Londoners. I’m excited to see how Joseph’s vision will support Boston’s creative community and deepen its connections with cultural cities around the world through its membership of the World Cities Culture Forum.”

“It was an honor to serve on the search committee for the next Chief of Arts and Culture. With the Mayor’s selection of Joseph Henry, I am excited for this new chapter of partnership for both our institutions and the broader local arts and culture community in Boston, which will be strengthened by deep engagement, direct support and strong cultural activation across the city,” said David Leonard, President, Boston Public Library.

The Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture was established in 2014 and Henry will be its third leader, following Kara Elliott-Ortega, who served from 2018-2025, and Julie Burros who served from 2014-2018.

Kenny Mascary (R), Senior Advisor for the Creative Economy﻿ ﻿Photos Courtesy of Malakhai Pearson

Mascary Appointed to Support the Growth of the Creative Economy

Kenny Mascary, who previously served as Chief of Staff and Interim Chief for the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, will lead strategic efforts with MOAC to accelerate growth in Boston's $15 billion creative sector as the Senior Advisor for Creative Economy.

In his new role as Senior Advisor for Creative Economy, Mascary’s work will focus on accelerating growth in one of Boston's fastest-growing sectors and supporting creative entrepreneurship across the city. The creative economy employs 70,000 residents and contributes $15 billion annually to Boston's economy. Since 2021, the creative workforce has grown by 5.2% and is projected to increase by another 12% over the next decade, according to 2025 research by MOAC and the Boston Planning Department.

As a member of the Mayor's Cabinet, Mascary will help align cultural policy with Boston's goals for growth, equity, and innovation. Working with community members, cultural leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, and policymakers, Mascary will convene a Creative Economy Taskforce to build a shared vision for Boston's creative future.

"I’m excited to step into this role at a moment when creativity is driving so much of Boston’s growth,” said Senior Advisor for Creative Economy, Kenny Mascary. “I’m eager to help build pathways that uplift creative talent and strengthen this sector, supporting the artists, makers, and cultural leaders who enrich our communities and help make Boston a home for everyone."

Since arriving in Boston from Haiti in 2004, Mascary has dedicated his career to building equitable pathways for creative workers, expanding community-centered cultural opportunities, and fostering environments that recognize and celebrate Boston’s diverse communities. He has contributed to mission-driven organizations including the West End House Boys & Girls Club, Cambridge Youth Programs, Cambridge Public Library, and Now + There (now the Boston Public Art Triennial), before joining the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture as Chief of Staff and Interim Chief. His interdisciplinary background as a cultural producer, mentor, and creative practitioner informs his public-sector approach rooted in collaboration, access, and long-term sector vitality.

About the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture

The Mayor's Office of Arts & Culture (MOAC) works to hardwire arts, culture and the creative economy into the fabric of Boston. Ensuring Boston is a city where culture thrives in every neighborhood and where everyone can shape, access, and participate in cultural life. We partner with artists, cultural organizations, creative businesses, and communities to strengthen Boston’s creative economy, expand cultural infrastructure, and embed creativity into the everyday life of the city.

Creativity is essential public infrastructure. By investing in artists, cultural workers, and creative spaces, we help build a more connected, equitable, and vibrant Boston. Our work includes supporting the cultural sector through grants and programs, advancing affordable creative workspace and cultural facilities, and commissioning and caring for public art across the city.

For more information, visit boston.gov/arts.