Dr. Kandace Kichler to Appear on Project Beauty TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kandace Kichler, a double board-certified cosmetic surgeon, obesity medicine physician, and founder of Slim, Inc., is set to appear on Project Beauty TV, where she will share insights on cosmetic surgery, weight loss, aesthetics, and wellness-based transformation.Project Beauty pulls back the curtain on the creators, founders, and experts redefining the global beauty industry. Each episode takes viewers inside the world of the people building the brands, treatments, and trends everyone is talking about. From breakthrough skincare founders and aesthetic innovators to elite makeup artists and beauty entrepreneurs, the series reveals what it really takes to stand out in one of the most competitive industries on the planet.You can find out more about the show by going to Project Beauty TV website In this episode, Kichler will explore modern aesthetic medicine, body contouring, patient-centered transformation, and balancing professional success with personal identity while challenging traditional expectations in medicine.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Project Beauty TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Kandace’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.projectbeautytv.com/dr-kandace-kichler

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.