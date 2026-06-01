Markate Launches Website Services to Help Contractors Turn Online Searches Into Booked Jobs

Websites that change your business Branded for the Trades

Websites for the trades that generate results

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Markate Launches Website Services for Service Contractors

Markate, a service operations platform for contractors, has launched Markate Website Services, a new offering that provides tradespeople with professionally built websites integrated with the Markate platform.

Background

Many service contractors still rely primarily on word-of-mouth referrals and lack a functional web presence. According to Markate, this means potential customers searching for services outside of business hours — evenings, weekends, or while a contractor is on a job — may not be able to find or contact them.

Markate Website Services is designed to address that gap by combining lead capture and appointment booking with the company's existing operations platform.

"Having a website in today's market is a necessity. That site needs to tell your story and represent you when a customer is searching for services. Most trades people do not have the time to update and maintain a site that gives them maximum visibility. With the new platform from Markate, we help level teh playing field for tradespeople to compete in their market," states Marc Katz, Director of Sales and Marketing for Markate.

Plans and Features

Markate is offering two tiers:

Starter includes a custom website built from one of five templates, a lead capture form that routes contacts directly into the contractor's Markate dashboard, and basic search optimization. Sites are intended to go live within days of setup.

Growth includes everything in Starter, plus online self-scheduling — customers can select a service and book a time slot, which populates directly on the contractor's calendar without a phone call or manual follow-up.

Both plans include search engine optimization (SEO), answer engine optimization (AEO) for visibility in AI-generated search results such as those from ChatGPT and Google AI, and geographic optimization (GEO) for location-based queries.

Build Process and Maintenance

Unlike self-serve website builders, Markate's team builds the site directly with each contractor. No coding or ongoing technical maintenance is required from the contractor. Markate handles hosting, security, and updates; contractors retain ownership of the site.

Websites also sync with Google Business Profile, which Markate says can improve visibility in local search results and Google Maps.

Pricing and Availability

Markate has not publicly disclosed pricing. Contractors can learn more at https://www.markate.com/solutions/website_service

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