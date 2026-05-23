Peter Younes Shares Fire Service Leadership Strategies in Project Management in the Fire Service

Project Management In The Fire Service Book Cover Peter Younes

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Management in the Fire Service , the newly released book by Fire Captain and certified PMP Peter Younes, is gaining national attention for addressing one of the fire service’s most overlooked leadership challenges: managing complex organizational projects inside public safety agencies. The book recently earned the position of #1 New Release in Amazon’s Business category and continues to rank among top titles in Business Project Management and Organizational Change.Written specifically for firefighters, officers, and department leaders, the book provides practical project management strategies tailored to the operational realities of fire departments. It focuses on helping leaders successfully execute initiatives involving station construction, technology implementation, apparatus specifications, policy development, equipment deployment, strategic planning, and firefighter wellness programs.AvailabilityThe book is available worldwide in kindle and paperback editions on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H12NF43J Addressing a Growing Need in the Fire ServiceAs fire departments continue to expand their responsibilities, leaders are increasingly expected to manage large-scale organizational initiatives alongside emergency response operations. Many officers receive extensive command and tactical training throughout their careers, yet few are formally trained in project management methodologies.Project Management in the Fire Service was developed to bridge that gap. The book translates professional project management principles into clear, actionable systems that align with fire service culture, staffing models, procurement environments, and operational demands. It also addresses unique public safety challenges such as rotating shift schedules, cross-shift communication, organizational resistance to change, and limited administrative bandwidth.“Fire departments manage an enormous number of important projects every year, but many leaders are expected to figure out project execution on their own,” said Peter Younes, Fire Captain and author of Project Management in the Fire Service. “The goal of this book is to provide practical frameworks that help fire service professionals move meaningful ideas from concept to completion.”Practical Tools Designed for Real DepartmentsThe book includes step-by-step guidance for initiating, planning, executing, and closing projects within public safety organizations. Readers are introduced to tools and templates specifically designed for fire department operations and leadership environments.Key topics covered include:* Stakeholder management involving elected officials, union leadership, vendors, and operational personnel* Risk management and communication planning for public safety initiatives* Strategies for managing scope creep, timelines, and competing operational priorities* Leadership methods that support accountability while maintaining firefighter culture* Performance metrics focused on operational readiness, safety, reliability, and workforce impactRather than relying on business centered terminology and corporate metrics, the book focuses on outcomes that matter inside the fire service, including organizational sustainability, response capability, and community risk reduction.Built on Operational and Administrative ExperiencePeter Younes brings more than 17 years of fire service experience to the book. He currently serves in an executive-level administrative role for a large metro-sized, internationally accredited ISO Class 1 fire department, where he has held leadership positions including Captain of Strategic Planning, Captain of Communications, and Executive Officer.In addition to his operational background, Younes is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) with formal education in project management, organizational leadership, systems thinking, implementation strategy, and Generative AI Strategy and Leadership.He also hosts the Project Command podcast, which focuses on helping fire service leaders improve organizational systems, execute complex projects, and navigate change within public safety organizations. Here is a recent article published about the book About Project CommandProject Command is a leadership platform created by Fire Captain Peter Younes to support fire service professionals through practical education focused on project execution, organizational leadership, technology implementation, and operational improvement. Through books, podcast content, and leadership discussions, Project Command aims to help public safety organizations strengthen execution and improve long-term organizational effectiveness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.