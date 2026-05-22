Vanessa Nicole to Appear on Project Beauty TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanessa Nicole, a Las Vegas-based entrepreneur and boutique salon owner specializing in luxury hair color, is set to appear on Project Beauty TV, where she will share insights on dimensional hair color artistry and client-centered salon experiences.Each episode takes viewers inside the world of the people building the brands, treatments, and trends everyone is talking about. From breakthrough skincare founders and aesthetic innovators to elite makeup artists and beauty entrepreneurs, the series reveals what it really takes to stand out in one of the most competitive industries on the planet.You can find out more about the show by going to website In her episode, Nicole will explore how her background as a former professional dancer influences her approach to movement, balance, and customized dimensional results. With a focus on client experience and elevated artistry, the episode highlights the intersection of performance, creativity, and personalized beauty services.Vanessa’s episode will be available soon on Project Beauty TV streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.projectbeautytv.com/vanessa-nicole

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