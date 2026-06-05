ProducifyX™ Announces Coffee to Connect™ Reaches 100 Users Just Four Months After Launch

Coffee to Connect™ in action.

Coffee to Connect reaches 100 users in four months, reflecting early momentum for ProducifyX’s human-first LinkedIn relationship development platform.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProducifyX, LLC today announced that its service, Coffee to Connect, has reached 100 active users within just four months of its February 2026 launch, marking a significant early milestone for the company’s human-first LinkedIn outreach platform.

Coffee to Connect™ is a white-glove outreach service designed to help leaders build authentic professional relationships, generate high-quality conversations, and grow recruiting and business development pipelines through consistent, relationship-driven engagement on LinkedIn.

The milestone reflects strong early adoption across a wide range of industries, including Financial Services, Insurance, Software Development, Construction, Consulting, Real Estate, and Recruiting. Organizations are using Coffee to Connect for a variety of initiatives, including recruiting, brand awareness, business development, referral generation, and building new client relationships. Since launching just four months ago, the platform has continued to gain momentum as leaders look for more intentional alternatives to automated, high-volume outreach tools that often feel impersonal or transactional.

“Reaching 100 users this quickly is a meaningful validation of what we set out to build,” said George Zimny, Co-Founder of ProducifyX. “Coffee to Connect was designed around a simple belief: the best opportunities still come from real conversations. Seeing that resonate this early tells us we’re solving a real and growing need in the market.”

Early users have already begun reporting measurable value from the platform. “ProducifyX has been a fantastic partner for our Coffee to Connect initiative,” said Ally Dana of Lakeview Wealth Partners. “They’ve helped us connect with professionals in our community to build awareness of our firm while also creating opportunities for recruiting and business development.”

Unlike traditional LinkedIn automation tools, Coffee to Connect focuses on human-centered communication at scale. The service prioritizes personalized, natural messaging and consistent outreach rhythms that help leaders stay present in their networks without sacrificing time or authenticity.

The flexibility of the platform has been one of the primary drivers behind its early growth. Because the majority of professionals that leaders want to connect with are already on LinkedIn, Coffee to Connect focuses on helping organizations consistently open the door to authentic professional conversations at scale without losing the personal element that makes relationship-building effective.

Early users of Coffee to Connect have reported improved connection quality, stronger engagement in conversations, and meaningful time savings compared to manual outreach efforts. Many cite the ability to maintain consistency as one of the most valuable aspects of the service.

The early traction of Coffee to Connect also reinforces ProducifyX’s broader mission to humanize top-of-funnel recruiting and business development processes through a combination of intelligent systems and relationship-first execution, a vision driven in large part by Zimny’s experience building and scaling recruiting relationships across his career.

“We’ve seen firsthand how difficult it is for leaders to stay consistent with outreach while managing everything else on their plate,” Zimny added. “This milestone is encouraging because it shows there’s real demand for a better balance between scale and authenticity.”

Coffee to Connect now joins ProducifyX’s flagship TalentEngine℠ service as part of a growing platform focused on modern recruiting and relationship development. Together, these offerings aim to help organizations expand their pipelines, improve connection quality, and reduce the operational burden of sourcing and outreach.

ProducifyX itself currently has multiple team members actively leveraging Coffee to Connect to generate business development opportunities and expand relationship pipelines through consistent outreach.

As adoption continues to grow, ProducifyX plans to further expand Coffee to Connect throughout 2026 while continuing to invest in personalization, consistency, and relationship-driven engagement at scale.

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