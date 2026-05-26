AgHires Survey Finds Agriculture Talent Is More Open and More Selective Than Employers Realize

86% of ag professionals are looking for a new job at least occasionally while demanding greater transparency and a faster hiring process.

These findings reflect how candidate expectations are evolving. Today’s professionals are more open to opportunities, but they're also more thoughtful about where they apply and their experience.” — Karyn Moyer, Senior Marketing Manager

LAMBERTVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite ongoing hiring challenges, most agriculture professionals are open to new opportunities, but are being increasingly selective about where they apply, according to a new AgHires survey of 1,273 respondents.

While many companies continue to face hiring challenges, the data shows that a large portion of the workforce is open to new opportunities. At the same time, candidates are placing greater importance on how employers present roles and manage the hiring process.

According to the survey:

• 65% of ag professionals are likely to look for a new job within the next year

• 82% say missing salary information impacts whether they apply, while 76% say the same of benefits

• 89% expect the hiring process to take 30 days or less

“These findings reflect how candidate expectations are evolving,” said Karyn Moyer, Senior Marketing Manager at AgHires. “Today’s professionals are more open to opportunities, but they're also more thoughtful about where they apply and their experience.”

The report points to growing expectations around transparency, communication, and efficiency in the hiring process. Small adjustments in these areas can make a meaningful difference in attracting and securing top talent.

“Employers who align their hiring approach with what candidates value are seeing stronger engagement and better long-term outcomes,” Moyer added.

The full report explores what today’s ag professionals are looking for and how employers can more effectively position themselves in a competitive market.

See the full 2026 Job Seeker Survey Report: https://info.aghires.com/agriculture-workforce-key-hiring-trends



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