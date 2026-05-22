Jeff (Jefe) Currin to Appear on America’s Top Contractors

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff (Jefe) Currin, a Texas-based construction entrepreneur and owner of Details Tile Construction & Remodeling, is set to appear on America’s Top Contractors, where he will share insights on construction, tile craftsmanship, remodeling, and scaling operations in the trades industry.America's Top Contractors is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Currin will explore his experience building construction businesses, maintaining high standards in remodeling projects, integrating systems and technology into operations, and the mindset behind long-term growth in the industry.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Top Contractors continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Jeff’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americastopcontractorstv.com/jeff-currin

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