Roadway Moving Expands Fleet with 85 Vehicles Ahead of Peak Summer Season

Roadway Moving Expands Fleet with 85 New Vehicles Ahead of Peak Summer Season

The investment adds 85 vehicles to Roadway's fleet, including 50 moving trucks, 30 long-haul tractors and trailers, and 5 climate-controlled fine art trailers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roadway Moving , the premier national moving and storage provider and Official Moving Partner of the New York Yankees, today announced a major fleet expansion to support growing customer demand during the peak summer season. The investment adds 85 new vehicles to the company's existing 207-truck fleet, including 50 new moving trucks, 15 Volvo VNL 860 long-haul tractors, 15 long-haul moving trailers, and 5 specialized climate-controlled trailers dedicated to Roadway Moving's fine art division.The expansion strengthens Roadway Moving's ability to maintain its industry-leading on-time delivery performance for local, interstate, long-distance , and cross-country relocation services while continuing to reduce its carbon footprint through fuel-efficient transportation technology."This expansion is about investing in the customer experience,” said Ross Sapir, Founder & CEO of Roadway Moving. "Summer is our busiest season, and as demand continues to grow, we’re expanding our fleet to maintain the reliability, care, and white-glove service our customers expect from us.”The 50 new moving trucks expand Roadway Moving's local and regional capacity across major U.S. metros, while the 15 Volvo VNL 860 tractors, designed with advanced aerodynamic technology and fuel-efficiency systems, pair with 15 new long-haul moving trailers to support cross-country routes nationwide.Supporting Reliable Long-Distance and Cross-Country MovingThe additional fleet capacity enables Roadway Moving to better serve customers relocating between major U.S. moving industry markets, including:• New York• Florida• California• Illinois• Texas• Colorado• Washington• GeorgiaThe expanded network enhances local moving services, long-distance relocation, interstate moving, cross-country logistics, residential and commercial moving, white-glove services, and storage and logistics solutions.This investment was specifically designed to help maintain service quality and scheduling reliability during the high-demand summer season, when nationwide moving activity traditionally peaks.All of Roadway Moving's new trucks are equipped with the latest green technologies to reduce carbon footprint and fuel waste, along with state-of-the-art safety features and onboard cameras that promote a safe operating environment and uphold the highest safety standards in the industry.Strengthening Fine Art Logistics with Climate-Controlled CapacityThe 5 new climate-controlled trailers join Roadway Moving's dedicated fine art division, which serves galleries, museums, collectors, auction houses, and luxury clientele requiring secure, temperature-managed transportation.The climate-controlled trailers are designed for:• Fine art, paintings, and sculptures• Antiques and luxury furnishings• Temperature-sensitive high-value items• Gallery, museum, and exhibition shipments• White-glove residential and commercial placements"Our fine art division handles some of the most valuable and sensitive items our customers own," Sapir said. "These new climate-controlled trailers help ensure those pieces are transported securely, maintained at the proper temperature, and handled with the utmost care.”Sustainability Beyond Earth MonthThis fleet investment builds on Roadway Moving's broader environmental strategy, including the company's Blue Promise initiative , launched on Earth Day 2026. The Blue Promise combines a closed-loop reusable bin system, AI-optimized routing, and virtual inventory assessments to reduce cardboard waste, fuel consumption, and emissions across Roadway's national network."Being environmentally conscious is not something we talk about once a year," Sapir added. "From the Blue Promise launch in April to today's fleet modernization, sustainability is integrated into how we operate every day, not a seasonal campaign."About Roadway MovingFounded in 2008 by Ross Sapir, Roadway Moving has grown from a New York City startup into a national moving and storage provider and the Official Moving Partner of the New York Yankees.The company completes more than 30,000 moves annually, operates a fleet of more than 292 trucks and tractors following its latest expansion, and employs more than 700 people nationwide. Roadway Moving is fully licensed, bonded, and insured with active federal and state authority for local, interstate, and international relocations.Roadway Moving maintains:• 99.3% on-time pickup and delivery rate• 91 Net Promoter Score (NPS)• 93 Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)• 2.5% claims ratioHeadquartered in New York City, Roadway Moving operates company-managed facilities across major U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle.The company provides residential, commercial, and international relocation services, including professional packing, custom crating, and white-glove handling for high-value items. Roadway Moving operates more than 400,000 square feet of warehouse space, including climate-controlled storage in New York.Roadway Moving maintains a 4.9 out of 5 star average rating across Google, Yelp, and Angi, and holds an A+ rating and is an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau.

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