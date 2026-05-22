Freshpet Releases Educational Blog Clarifying 'Vet-Recommended' Dog Food Claims

BEDMINSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freshpet, a leader in fresh, refrigerated pet food, has released a new educational resource titled " What Does ‘Vet-Recommended Dog Food’ Really Mean ?" aimed at helping pet parents better understand what the phrase “vet-recommended dog food” actually entails.Written by Freshpet's Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo, DVM, Ph.D., the blog breaks down commonly misunderstood labeling claims, including “vet-recommended,” “vet-formulated,” and “vet-approved,” while outlining the regulatory standards that govern these terms.According to the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), “vet-recommended” is a regulated marketing claim that requires statistically valid survey data demonstrating support from a meaningful number of veterinarians. The claim must be truthful, non-misleading, and supported by verifiable documentation subject to review by regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and State Feed Control Officials.The resource also distinguishes between related terms:- Vet-recommended: Based on statistically valid survey data.- Vet-formulated: Indicates involvement from qualified veterinary or nutrition experts.- Vet-approved: Not permitted under AAFCO regulations due to its potentially misleading nature.Freshpet emphasizes that understanding these distinctions can help consumers make more informed decisions rooted in science rather than marketing language.The company also outlines the criteria veterinarians typically use when recommending dog food, including AAFCO nutritional adequacy, expert formulation by credentialed nutritionists, ingredient quality, safety testing, and brand transparency. These standards align with guidelines from the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), which advocates for evidence-based nutrition and clear disclosure practices.As part of its commitment to transparency, Freshpet highlights its own approach to pet food development. All Freshpet recipes are formulated with input from board-certified veterinary nutritionists and Ph.D. food scientists, meet AAFCO nutrient profiles, and undergo rigorous testing for safety and digestibility. The brand uses fresh, clearly identified ingredients and minimally processed cooking methods, with refrigerated packaging to maintain freshness without artificial preservatives.While Freshpet does not use the regulated “vet-recommended” claim on its packaging — due to the requirement for specific survey data — the company notes that many veterinarians recommend its products based on clinical experience and observed results.By publishing this resource, Freshpet aims to empower pet owners with clear, accurate information and reinforce the importance of evidence-based nutrition in supporting pet health."What Does ‘Vet-Recommended Dog Food’ Really Mean?" is now available to read on the Freshpet website.About FreshpetFreshpet is a leading pet food company dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and cats through fresh, real food. By using high-quality ingredients and minimally processed cooking methods, the company delivers nutritionally balanced meals that support pet health and well-being. Freshpet is committed to transparency, safety, and science-backed nutrition, setting a higher standard for pet food.

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