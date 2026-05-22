Andrew Bajda & Jacob Newton to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Bajda & Jacob Newton, known for their work in mental performance, mindset development, and personal transformation through storytelling, are set to appear on America’s Authors TV, where they will share insights on resilience, trauma recovery, and the role mindset plays in long-term performance and growth.America’s Authors is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it’s a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Newton and Bajda will explore how overcoming childhood trauma, rebuilding confidence, and developing mental resilience can influence personal success, athletic performance, and purposeful growth.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Andrew and Jacob’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/andrew-bajda-jacob-newton

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