Father's Story Inspires Chicago Attorney's Free Illinois Workers' Comp Guide

Chicago Workers Comp Lawyer Scott DeSalvo Giving a Consultation Chicago Workers Comp Lawyer Scott DeSalvo Illinois Workers Comp Guide Illinois Work Injury Guide Scott DeSalvo Gets Industry Leading Marks for Client Satisfaction

Scott DeSalvo, whose father's 17-year workers' comp case shaped his career, publishes a free comprehensive guide for Illinois workers injured on the job.

This guide is what I wish my dad and our family had been handed the day he got hurt.” — Scott D. DeSalvo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago personal injury attorney Scott DeSalvo today released a comprehensive free Illinois workers' compensation guide for workers injured on the job, available at desalvolaw.com. The decision to publish the guide grew directly from DeSalvo's own family history: when DeSalvo was nine years old, his father — a South Side Chicago truck driver — was catastrophically injured at work, beginning a seventeen-year ordeal that ultimately shaped the trajectory of his son's legal career."My dad got hurt when I was nine years old, and the system that was supposed to protect him failed him completely," said Scott DeSalvo, personal injury attorney and Trial Lawyers College graduate with over 25 years of experience helping Illinois injury victims. "His union dropped him because he couldn't pay dues after the injury. The lawyer he hired wouldn't return his calls or explain anything. My family was broke. I got my first job at thirteen. I built this practice — and now this guide — so what happened to my family doesn't happen to anyone else's."DeSalvo grew up on the South Side of Chicago in a working-class neighborhood where neither of his parents had finished high school. When his father was catastrophically injured on the job, the family had no professional contacts to turn to and no one to explain how the Illinois workers' compensation system worked. The case dragged on for seventeen years. DeSalvo's mother went to work in a factory. He and his siblings took jobs as soon as they were old enough to be hired. Before the injury, his father had been a physically active man who painted the family home, repaired the roof, and handled the plumbing himself. After the injury, he could do none of those things.Illinois workers' compensation law is among the more procedurally complex in the country, with strict notice deadlines, specific medical provider rules, and benefit calculations that confuse injured workers and their families on a daily basis. The Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission handles tens of thousands of claims each year, and injured workers frequently face delayed benefits, contested medical treatment, and pressure to accept settlements that fall well short of what their cases are worth.The new Illinois workers' compensation guide walks injured workers through every stage of a claim: what to do in the first hours after an workplace injury, how to report the accident properly, choice of treating physician, temporary total disability benefits, permanent partial disability calculations, vocational rehabilitation, settlement timing, and the specific procedural traps that defeat otherwise valid claims. DeSalvo authored the guide personally — not a marketing agency — and it is available free with no email signup required."Decades later, I still remember what it felt like to watch my parents try to navigate a system nobody had ever explained to them," DeSalvo said. "Every injured worker in Illinois deserves to walk into that process knowing what's coming. This guide is what I wish my dad had been handed the day he got hurt."DeSalvo represents injured workers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area , including Cook County, DuPage County, and the surrounding suburbs. The full Illinois workers' compensation guide is available now at desalvolaw.com. A video in which DeSalvo discusses his father's story and the origins of his practice is available on his YouTube channel.---About Scott DeSalvoScott DeSalvo is a personal injury attorney with over 25 years of experience representing injury victims throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, including Oak Brook, Downers Grove, Cicero, and surrounding communities. A graduate of the Trial Lawyers College, DeSalvo personally works on every case and authors all client resources — including detailed guides, calculators, and educational materials available free at desalvolaw.com — with a commitment to helping injury victims understand their rights whether or not they choose to hire him. He was named Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Oak Brook 2026 by BusinessRate and has been selected by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of Illinois' 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction 2026.

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