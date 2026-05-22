Powering America Podcast Features Wayne Winegarden on Energy Grid Reliability, Nuclear Power and Natural Gas

Wayne Winegarden, Pacific Research Institute

Pacific Research Institute senior fellow Wayne Winegarden discusses energy affordability, grid reliability and U.S. energy policy.

Without affordable energy, you don’t have prosperity. Without affordable energy, you don’t have growth.” — Wayne Winegarden

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Research Institute senior fellow Wayne Winegarden said the United States must continue relying on coal, natural gas and nuclear energy to maintain a reliable and affordable power grid during an appearance on the Powering America Podcast Winegarden, who serves as senior fellow in business and economics and director of the Center for Medical Economics and Innovation at the Pacific Research Institute, discussed energy affordability, California energy policy, grid reliability and the growing electricity demands tied to economic growth and emerging technologies.“Without affordable energy, you don’t have prosperity. Without affordable energy, you don’t have growth,” Winegarden said during the interview.Listen to the full episode here: https://www.atlaspointmedia.com/post/pacific-research-institute-s-wayne-winegarden-says-reliable-energy-grid-still-requires-coal-natural Winegarden said policymakers should prioritize affordability and reliability alongside emissions reductions when shaping energy policy. He argued that renewable sources such as wind and solar currently cannot fully replace dispatchable energy sources needed to stabilize the electric grid.According to the U.S. energy debate surrounding grid reliability and affordability, dispatchable power sources such as coal, natural gas and nuclear remain central to maintaining consistent electricity generation when renewable output fluctuates.During the interview, Winegarden pointed to California as an example of how policy decisions can contribute to higher gasoline and electricity prices.“Those of us in California would be ecstatic if you could have $4.30 gas,” Winegarden said. “We’re over $6.”Winegarden also discussed the role of nuclear energy in future grid stability, arguing that nuclear power remains an important low-carbon energy source capable of delivering consistent baseload electricity generation. Discussions surrounding nuclear energy frequently center on its ability to provide reliable, dispatchable power alongside renewable energy sources.The conversation additionally covered the impact of artificial intelligence, manufacturing growth and data centers on future electricity demand in the United States. Recent discussions among energy analysts and policymakers have focused on rising electricity demand tied to AI infrastructure and data center expansion.The Powering America Podcast features interviews with policymakers, economists, business leaders and energy experts discussing infrastructure, energy policy, manufacturing, economic development and grid reliability in the United States.Winegarden has written extensively on economic policy, healthcare economics and energy affordability issues through his work at the Pacific Research Institute.For more information or to listen to the full interview, visit: https://www.atlaspointmedia.com/post/pacific-research-institute-s-wayne-winegarden-says-reliable-energy-grid-still-requires-coal-natural

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