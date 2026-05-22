Vikki Kokuzian Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vikki Kokuzian, real estate consultant, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, integrity, and navigating change have influenced her approach to business and long-term successWomen in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Kokuzian explores the idea that every professional and personal journey follows a different path, and breaks down how resilience, adaptability, and staying focused on desired outcomes can shape lasting success through uncertainty and transition.Vikki’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/vikki-kokuzian

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.