Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,638 in the last 365 days.

Lori Lewis & Jason Lewis to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Lewis and Jason Lewis, founders in the tourism and golf cart rental industry, are set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where they will share insights on taking calculated risks, acting on long-delayed goals, and building something new through decisive change.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website

In this episode, they will explore how moving beyond “someday” thinking can create momentum for major life decisions. They discuss how embracing uncertainty and acting with conviction can reshape personal and professional paths.

Viewers will walk away with perspectives on risk, timing, and pursuing long-postponed ambitions.

Lori and Jason’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/lori-jason-lewis

Lori Lewis & Jason Lewis
Legacy Makers TV
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lori Lewis & Jason Lewis to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.