THE VERTICAL BUZZ ANNOUNCES NEW SPONSORSHIP PARTNERSHIP WITH VERTICAST

Vertical Buzz podcast logo Vertical Buzz Host VertiCast

The Vertical Buzz has quickly become one of the most recognizable platforms spotlighting the creators, performers, and companies shaping this industry” — Darren Darnborough, Co-Founder of VertiCast

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vertical Buzz, “the voice of the Vertical Revolution,” the fast-rising media platform dedicated to covering the world of vertical storytelling, micro dramas, creators, and digital-first entertainment, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with VertiCast, the innovative casting platform helping connect producers, casting directors, and talent across the rapidly expanding vertical entertainment industry.

The collaboration represents a major step forward in supporting the continued growth and legitimacy of vertical storytelling — one of the fastest-growing sectors in modern entertainment. Together, The Vertical Buzz and VertiCast aim to create expanded opportunities for creators, talent, studios, and audiences engaging with premium short-form mobile-first content worldwide.

As vertical entertainment continues to evolve into a global movement, the partnership will focus on amplifying industry conversations, creator visibility, exclusive content opportunities, event activations, and deeper coverage surrounding the future of digital storytelling.

“We created The Vertical Buzz to be a voice for this industry at a time when vertical storytelling is exploding around the world,” said Buzz Leer, Founder and

Host of The Vertical Buzz. “Partnering with VertiCast is an exciting step because they understand exactly where this space is headed — faster discovery, more opportunity for creators and talent, and a stronger ecosystem for the entire vertical entertainment community.”

Darren Darnborough, Co-Founder of VertiCast, added, “The Vertical Buzz has quickly become one of the most recognizable platforms spotlighting the creators, performers, and companies shaping this industry. We’re excited to collaborate on helping elevate the conversation around vertical storytelling and continue building meaningful opportunities throughout the space.”

Richard Cambridge, Co-Founder of WeAudition & VertiCast, added, “This partnership is about supporting innovation and giving the vertical entertainment industry the visibility and infrastructure it deserves as audiences increasingly embrace mobile-first premium storytelling.”

Now currently in Season 2, The Vertical Buzz has generated over 1 million views across social media in less than 90 days while rapidly emerging as one of the leading conversation platforms within the vertical entertainment movement. Following standout Season 1 guests including rising vertical stars Cayman Cardiff along with Noah Fernley, Molly Anderson, and Emma Reinagel, upcoming Season 2 episodes feature acclaimed talent and industry voices including Eric Guilmette, Nick Ritacco, Royce Lundquist, and Emmy-winning casting legend Paul Ruddy, with additional major guests and industry innovators continuing to join the lineup.

The Vertical Buzz has rapidly established itself as a trusted destination for conversations surrounding the vertical entertainment revolution, featuring interviews with leading actors, creators, producers, casting executives, and industry innovators helping define the next generation of entertainment.

Together, The Vertical Buzz and VertiCast plan to collaborate on creator spotlights, strategic initiatives, industry coverage, sponsored segments, thought leadership conversations, and live event activations designed to further expand and legitimize the vertical entertainment ecosystem.

As demand for premium short-form storytelling continues to accelerate globally, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, accessibility, and building a stronger future for creators and audiences alike.

ABOUT VERTICAST

VertiCast is the innovative “swipe to match " mobile platform designed to seamlessly connect producers and casting directors with talent for vertical storytelling projects in just a few clicks. Focused on advancing creator-driven entertainment and mobile-first content experiences, VertiCast continues to support the evolution of digital entertainment worldwide.

ABOUT THE VERTICAL BUZZ

The Vertical Buzz is a leading media platform dedicated to covering the world of vertical entertainment, micro dramas, creators, and emerging digital storytelling trends shaping the future of entertainment culture. Through interviews, industry conversations, event coverage, and creator-focused storytelling, The Vertical Buzz has quickly become a trusted voice within the rapidly evolving vertical entertainment industry.

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