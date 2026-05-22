MONDAINE Expands the Numeri Collection with the New BlueLake Edition

Numeri Timepiece

A new Swiss Made 42 mm sports watch inspired by the colours and clarity of Switzerland’s alpine lakes.

With the BlueLake edition, we wanted to introduce a colour inspired by nature while preserving the strong architectural identity that defines Numeri.” — Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group Director

PFäFFIKON SZ, SWITZERLAND, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONDAINE introduces the Numeri BlueLake, a new addition to its Swiss Made Numeri collection . Featuring a blue dial inspired by the movement and depth of alpine water, the latest 42 mm model combines architectural design, sporty functionality and contemporary Swiss watchmaking within MONDAINE’s minimalist design language.The Numeri collection is defined by its distinctive 12-sided fixed bezel, integrated construction and geometric case design. With the introduction of the BlueLake edition, MONDAINE expands the line with a fresh seasonal colourway that adds contrast and visual depth while preserving the strong identity of the collection.Crafted from 316L stainless steel with brushed and polished finishes, the 42 mm case is paired with a blue rubber strap designed for comfort, durability and moisture resistance. The strap reinforces the watch’s sporty character while supporting everyday versatility.At the centre of the design is the faceted bezel with engraved numerals, a defining feature of the Numeri collection that enhances readability while reinforcing the architectural structure of the case. The blue dial introduces tonal variation inspired by the reflections and movement of clear alpine lakes, creating contrast against the sharp geometric lines of the bezel and case.Super-LumiNovaapplied to the hands improves visibility in low-light conditions, while the anti-reflective sapphire crystal reinforces durability and clarity. The signature “M” engraved on the crown reflects MONDAINE’s focus on Swiss craftsmanship and attention to detail.Powered by a Swiss Made quartz movement, the Numeri BlueLake is water-resistant to 10 ATM, making it suitable for everyday wear and active lifestyles alike.“With the BlueLake edition, we wanted to introduce a colour inspired by nature while preserving the strong architectural identity that defines Numeri,” says Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group Director. “The result is a watch that feels contemporary, versatile and functional while remaining true to MONDAINE’s minimalist design principles.”The new Numeri BlueLake expands MONDAINE’s portfolio of Swiss Made watches, continuing the brand’s focus on functionality, durability and modern Swiss design.The release also reflects Mondaine Group’s long-standing commitment to responsible production. For more than 60 years, the company has followed the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle while focusing on sustainable materials and manufacturing processes. Since 2020, Mondaine Group has been comprehensively CO₂ neutral across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions of the GHG protocol through reforestation initiatives.

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