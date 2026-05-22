Maine High School Students Encouraged to Enter 22nd Annual Will McDonough Sports Writing Contest

The Boston Globe is encouraging high school students across New England to showcase their storytelling and journalism skills through the 22nd Annual Will McDonough Sports Writing Contest.

The free contest is open to students in grades 9-12 residing in any New England state, including Maine. It offers students an opportunity to develop and share their nonfiction writing centered on sports. Educators, school staff, journalism advisers, English teachers, coaches, and families are encouraged to share this opportunity with students who may be interested in sports writing, journalism, storytelling, or communications.

Students may submit one original nonfiction entry of up to 700 words. Entries may be written in either first person or third person and must have sports as a central element. Submissions can be newly written or previously published works created after August 15, 2025.

Contest organizers note that all work must be wholly created by the student and will be evaluated based on the strength of the writing, reporting, use of journalism practices, and the ability to engage readers.

The contest honors Will McDonough, a legendary sportswriter best known for his decades spent covering professional sports in New England. McDonough was widely respected for his reporting, storytelling, and commitment to journalistic excellence.

Contest Guidelines

To participate, students must:

Be enrolled in grades 9-12 as of May 1, 2026

Reside in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, or Vermont

Submit one nonfiction sports-related essay

Keep submissions to 700 words or fewer

Submit their entry by May 27, 2026

How to Enter

Students must complete two steps before the May 27, 2026, deadline:

Have an adult (18+) complete the entry form, which can be found here. Email their submission to McDonoughContest@globe.com.

For official contest rules and additional information, please click here. Judging will conclude on June 8, 2026, and winners will be announced on June 9, 2026.