The Market at Locale by CBH Homes Returns to Boise This June

Boise’s premier summer market returns June 12 with 40+ local vendors, live music, food trucks, and community fun

We love creating spaces where Idahoans can connect, discover amazing local businesses, and simply enjoy being together... This year we’re making it bigger and better than ever.” — Monica Jackson, CBH Event and Experience Manager

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes is bringing back one of Boise’s favorite summer events as The Market at Locale returns on Friday, June 12, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Locale community in Boise.Hosted by CBH Homes, The Market at Locale transforms the neighborhood into a vibrant community street fair featuring more than 40 local vendors, live music, Boise food trucks, free activities, and opportunities to support Idaho small businesses — all in one summer evening designed to bring Idahoans together.Located at 7154 W Sugarwood St, Boise, ID, the free event is expected to welcome more than 1,000 attendees from across the Treasure Valley and beyond.Attendees can shop local vendors offering boutique finds, handmade goods, coffee, baked treats, permanent jewelry, home décor, apparel, sweet treats, local food trucks, and more while enjoying live music throughout the evening.“This event is all about celebrating our Idaho community and supporting local,” said Monica Jackson, CBH Event and Experience Manager. “We love creating spaces where Idahoans can connect, discover amazing local businesses, and simply enjoy being together. The Market at Locale has become such a fun tradition, and this year we’re making it bigger and better than ever.”Guests will also get a first look at Locale’s new Social House, opening to the public in June. The new gathering space will feature a pool, pickleball, bocce ball and basketball courts, along with a main clubhouse designed for connection, celebration, and community. Future public event rental opportunities for the space will be available soon.CBH Homes is also continuing its commitment to supporting local businesses by offering vendors free participation in the event. Vendor applications remain open until the event, with limited spaces still available.Event Details:Location: 7154 W Sugarwood St, Boise, IDDate: Friday, June 12, 2026Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PMAdmission: FreeLearn more at: https://cbhhomes.com/blog/market-at-locale-boise/ About CBH Homes:CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho since 1992, proudly serving 29,000 happy homeowners and counting. CBH Homes has been been named Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho and awarded #40 in the Nation by Builder 100 Magazine. Visit cbhhomes.com to learn more.

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