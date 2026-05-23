Psychologist and Author Dr. Robert Keena Releases ‘Unshakeable Confidence’ to Help Readers Overcome Self Doubt

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DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and counseling psychology professional Dr. Robert Keena announces the release of his new book, Unshakeable Confidence: Building Your Inner Strength in a Shifting World . The book offers readers a thoughtful guide to understanding self-doubt, emotional pressure, and the search for lasting confidence in today’s demanding world.Drawing from personal experience and professional expertise, Dr. Keena examines the emotional habits that quietly shape how individuals view themselves. The book addresses topics such as comparison, fear of failure, people-pleasing, overthinking, and the ongoing need for approval. Through reflective insights and practical guidance, readers are encouraged to develop confidence rooted in self-awareness, emotional steadiness, and personal integrity.Availability'Unshakeable Confidence: Building Your Inner Strength in a Shifting World' is available worldwide in Kindle, Paperback and Hardcover versions on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Unshakable-Confidence-Build-Strength-Shifting/dp/1970853913/ A Thoughtful Approach to Lasting ConfidenceUnshakeable Confidence presents a perspective that differs from many traditional self-help books focused on performance or outward success. Dr. Keena encourages readers to slow down, reflect honestly, and reconnect with their sense of worth beyond achievement or recognition. Each chapter explores how emotional patterns develop and how individuals can begin creating healthier internal foundations. The book provides practical strategies for managing emotional reactions, strengthening self-trust, and building resilience during uncertain times.“In a world where people constantly feel pressured to prove themselves, many are carrying hidden emotional exhaustion,” said Dr. Robert Keena, Author and Counseling Psychology Professional. “I wrote this book to help readers develop a steadier relationship with themselves and understand that confidence grows through self-awareness, honesty, and intentional living.”Combining Professional Expertise With Personal InsightDr. Robert Keena brings years of academic training and coaching experience to his work. He holds a Doctor of Science degree in Counseling Psychology and is certified in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. He is also trained in Neuro-Linguistic Programming, works as a Master Life Coach, and serves as a coach in Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy.Alongside his professional background, Dr. Keena openly shares lessons from his own personal journey. His experiences overcoming negative thought patterns and emotional challenges contribute to the book’s compassionate and relatable tone. The book is designed for readers seeking practical personal growth guidance without overwhelming complexity. Its clear language and reflective structure make it accessible to individuals from many different walks of life.For additional information, readers can also visit the official website Encouraging Readers to Build Inner StabilityAs conversations around mental wellness, emotional resilience, and self-awareness continue growing worldwide, Unshakeable Confidence arrives at a meaningful time. The book encourages readers to move away from constant comparison and reconnect with a stronger sense of identity and emotional balance.Rather than encouraging readers to become louder or more outwardly impressive, the book focuses on helping individuals become grounded, resilient, and emotionally steady in everyday life. Here is a recent article published about the book About Dr. Robert KeenaDr. Robert Keena is an author, counseling psychology professional, and personal development advocate dedicated to helping individuals build self-awareness, confidence, and emotional resilience. His work focuses on personal transformation, intentional living, and developing healthier mindsets through practical guidance and reflective insight. Through his writing and professional work, he aims to support readers in leading lives of greater clarity, purpose, and meaning.

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