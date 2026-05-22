ALEC Construction Records 73% Time Savings on Major Integrated Resort in Ras Al Khaimah with Mechasys Projected Reality

Mechasys XR Projector: Projected Reality in Ras Al Khaimah ALEC Construction site team utilizes the Mechasys XR Projector and a tablet interface to execute a foreman-led digital workflow in Ras Al Khaimah. The Mechasys XR Projector: "The Simple Way to Be Right" on the job site.

ALEC Construction reduces layout time by 73% using Mechasys XR Projector and Sitech GULF technology at a major integrated resort in Ras Al Khaimah.

"This operational shift effectively converts thousands of hours traditionally lost to coordination into active, clash-free production".” — The Project Report

RAS AL KHAIMAH, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALEC Construction, one of the Middle East’s leading multi-disciplinary construction companies, has successfully deployed the Mechasys XR Projector to streamline multi-trade layouts at a major integrated resort complex in Ras Al Khaimah. Implemented in collaboration with Sitech GULF, the region’s premier construction technology distributor, the site team successfully adopted a foreman-led digital workflow that compressed a traditional 22-hour coordination cycle into a seamless 6-hour execution.

The integrated resort project presents unique architectural challenges, featuring intricate, high-density zones defined by complex curves. Traditional manual setting-out methods required a fragmented workflow involving five separate subcontractor mobilizations, including Gypsum, MEP, RCP, Secondary Steel, and Finished Walls. This sequential process was not only time-consuming but prone to cumulative errors on curved geometries.

To bridge the gap between digital BIM models and physical reality, ALEC Construction partnered with Mechasys to deploy the XR Projector. Operated via tablet by an internal site lead, the system projects the full 3D design directly onto the slab with millimeter precision. This unified layout approach allows the team to visualize and validate complex multi-trade intersections instantly, eliminating the need for manual calculations and significantly reducing dependency on specialized surveyors.

KEY OUTCOMES:

- 73% Time Savings: Layout cycle reduced from 22 hours to 6 hours per room.

- 3.7x Faster Execution: A continuous, unified workflow replaced traditional start/stop subcontractor mobilizations.

- 16 Man-Hours Saved Per Room: High-value efficiency gains scaled across the project’s monumental scope.

"The system identifies and resolves bottlenecks before the team even steps onto the slab," states the project report. "This operational shift effectively converts thousands of hours traditionally lost to coordination into active, clash-free production".

About ALEC Construction

ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. (ALEC) is a large construction company operating in the GCC with a presence in Africa. ALEC has consistently evolved and grown to become one of the largest contractors for the execution of major and complex construction projects.

About Sitech GULF

Sitech GULF is the authorized provider of Trimble construction technology in the UAE and the regional distributor for Mechasys. They specialize in helping contractors digitize the job site through advanced machine control, site positioning, and construction software solutions.

About Mechasys

Mechasys is a construction technology company specializing in Projected Reality. Their flagship solution, the XR Projector, empowers field crews to display full-scale engineering drawings directly on the job site, ensuring millimetric accuracy and autonomous execution.

Media Contact: Laurence Boucher Marketing Director, Mechasys communication@mechasys.ca www.mechasys.ca

XR Projector: Case Study | ALEC Cuts Multi-Trade Layout Time by 73% on Major Integrated Resort

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.