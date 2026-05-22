IndieX Film Fest Returns to Regal LA Live on May 30 with 65 Films from 18 Countries

Producer and entertainment executive Greg H. Sims joins the Industry Panel at the 2026 IndieX Film Fest Annual Awards on May 30 at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles

30+ premieres, an Industry Panel featuring producer and entertainment executive Greg H. Sims, red carpet events, and Annual Awards Show headline the showcase

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndieX Film Fest returns to Regal LA Live on May 30, 2026, for its Annual Awards showcase, bringing together filmmakers, actors, producers, and audiences from 18 countries for a full day dedicated to international independent cinema.Recognized for spotlighting emerging voices alongside established talent, this year’s event marks one of the festival’s largest and most internationally diverse editions to date, featuring 65 films from 18 countries, including more than 30 premieres presented across 11 screening blocks and 3 auditoriums at the iconic downtown Los Angeles venue.The event will include:International Film ScreeningsRed Carpet Photo Call & Press InterviewsCocktail ReceptionAnnual Awards ShowMany films in the lineup will be represented in person by attending filmmakers and creative teams traveling from multiple countries, reinforcing the festival’s growing role as both a global discovery platform and an in-person networking destination within the independent film landscape.This year’s curated programs explore a wide spectrum of contemporary storytelling, ranging from elevated horror and sci-fi to social dramas, experimental cinema, documentaries, animation, and international auteur-driven narratives.Featured sections include:Fierce Voices: Women in FocusOther Worlds: Sci-Fi & FantasyBreaking Point: Crime & TensionHidden Threads: Mystery & SuspenseUnder Pressure: Stories of Survival & ResistanceDistinct Visions: Stories Without BordersUnfiltered Comedy: Stories with CharacterInto the Dark: Horror StoriesAlongside the official competition, the 2026 program also features a curated non-competitive section dedicated to special presentations, international discoveries, and standout independent works selected for their artistic vision and unique storytelling voices.The festival’s industry programming will also feature appearances by special guests and filmmakers throughout the day, including producer and entertainment executive Greg H. Sims , who joins the Industry Panel lineup during the event. Sims, known for a career spanning independent film production, distribution, and artist management, serves as executive producer of "One Last Drive," starring Arthur Roberts, which will receive its North America Premiere during the showcase.“This year’s Annual Awards lineup reflects the incredible creative momentum happening in independent cinema worldwide,” said Victor Eustáquio, Director & Head of Programming of IndieX Film Fest. “We wanted to build an experience that not only celebrates outstanding films, but also creates meaningful connections between filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals in a theatrical environment.”The showcase will culminate with the evening Annual Awards ceremony, honoring standout achievements across directing, writing, acting, cinematography, editing, documentary filmmaking, animation, and genre storytelling.Over recent years, IndieX Film Fest has continued to expand its international profile through a curated blend of theatrical screenings, filmmaker engagement, and industry exposure in the heart of Los Angeles.The festival will also be featured this year on NTD Television’s entertainment program Right on LA! hosted by Ruby Lovell, further highlighting the event’s growing visibility within the independent film community.Full schedule and official event information:Tickets and passes:

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